Rebels in Niger Refuse to Free President Despite Ultimatum From Armed Forces

Rebels in Niger continue to hold captive President Mohamed Bazoum, while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum, a French news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the president’s inner circle.
Earlier in the day, media reported that presidential guards surrounded the presidential palace in Niamey, blocked off Bazoum’s office and residence, but the situation in capital Niamey remained relatively calm. According to the agency, despite the fact that the Armed Forces gave them an ultimatum, the rebels refused to free Bazoum after negotiations. A French news portal reported that Bazoum’s intent to dismiss Presidential Guard Commander Omar Chiani could be the reason behind the mutiny.Bazoum claimed victory in the second round of the presidential election in February 2021 with 55.67% of votes against former president Mahamane Ousmane. Before running for presidency, Bazoum served as an interior minister from 2016 to 2020.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rebels in Niger continue to hold captive President Mohamed Bazoum, while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum, a French news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the president’s inner circle.
Earlier in the day, media reported that presidential guards surrounded the presidential palace
in Niamey, blocked off Bazoum’s office and residence, but the situation in capital Niamey remained relatively calm.
According to the agency, despite the fact that the Armed Forces gave them an ultimatum, the rebels refused to free Bazoum after negotiations.
A French news portal reported that Bazoum’s intent to dismiss Presidential Guard Commander Omar Chiani could be the reason behind the mutiny.
Bazoum claimed victory
in the second round of the presidential election in February 2021 with 55.67% of votes against former president Mahamane Ousmane. Before running for presidency, Bazoum served as an interior minister from 2016 to 2020.