International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/rebels-in-niger-refuse-to-free-president-despite-ultimatum-from-armed-forces-1112160911.html
Rebels in Niger Refuse to Free President Despite Ultimatum From Armed Forces
Rebels in Niger Refuse to Free President Despite Ultimatum From Armed Forces
Rebels in Niger continue to hold captive President Mohamed Bazoum, while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum, a French news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the president’s inner circle.
2023-07-26T18:11+0000
2023-07-26T18:11+0000
africa
niger
france
bazoum mohamed
niamey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107686/61/1076866171_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_9515573f426aecbf6af0ba400fcdf75a.jpg
Earlier in the day, media reported that presidential guards surrounded the presidential palace in Niamey, blocked off Bazoum’s office and residence, but the situation in capital Niamey remained relatively calm. According to the agency, despite the fact that the Armed Forces gave them an ultimatum, the rebels refused to free Bazoum after negotiations. A French news portal reported that Bazoum’s intent to dismiss Presidential Guard Commander Omar Chiani could be the reason behind the mutiny.Bazoum claimed victory in the second round of the presidential election in February 2021 with 55.67% of votes against former president Mahamane Ousmane. Before running for presidency, Bazoum served as an interior minister from 2016 to 2020.
africa
niger
france
niamey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107686/61/1076866171_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0165e8bd770b077b07fbbd0f889a0c15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rebels in niger, mohamed bazoum, rebellion in niger, mutiny of president guards, guards captured president, presidential palace
rebels in niger, mohamed bazoum, rebellion in niger, mutiny of president guards, guards captured president, presidential palace

Rebels in Niger Refuse to Free President Despite Ultimatum From Armed Forces

18:11 GMT 26.07.2023
© AP Photo / REBECCA BLACKWELLNigerien soldiers (File)
Nigerien soldiers (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2023
© AP Photo / REBECCA BLACKWELL
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rebels in Niger continue to hold captive President Mohamed Bazoum, while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum, a French news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the president’s inner circle.
Earlier in the day, media reported that presidential guards surrounded the presidential palace in Niamey, blocked off Bazoum’s office and residence, but the situation in capital Niamey remained relatively calm.
According to the agency, despite the fact that the Armed Forces gave them an ultimatum, the rebels refused to free Bazoum after negotiations.
A French news portal reported that Bazoum’s intent to dismiss Presidential Guard Commander Omar Chiani could be the reason behind the mutiny.
Bazoum claimed victory in the second round of the presidential election in February 2021 with 55.67% of votes against former president Mahamane Ousmane. Before running for presidency, Bazoum served as an interior minister from 2016 to 2020.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала