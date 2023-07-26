https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/rebels-in-niger-refuse-to-free-president-despite-ultimatum-from-armed-forces-1112160911.html

Rebels in Niger Refuse to Free President Despite Ultimatum From Armed Forces

Rebels in Niger Refuse to Free President Despite Ultimatum From Armed Forces

Rebels in Niger continue to hold captive President Mohamed Bazoum, while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum, a French news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the president’s inner circle.

2023-07-26T18:11+0000

2023-07-26T18:11+0000

2023-07-26T18:11+0000

africa

niger

france

bazoum mohamed

niamey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107686/61/1076866171_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_9515573f426aecbf6af0ba400fcdf75a.jpg

Earlier in the day, media reported that presidential guards surrounded the presidential palace in Niamey, blocked off Bazoum’s office and residence, but the situation in capital Niamey remained relatively calm. According to the agency, despite the fact that the Armed Forces gave them an ultimatum, the rebels refused to free Bazoum after negotiations. A French news portal reported that Bazoum’s intent to dismiss Presidential Guard Commander Omar Chiani could be the reason behind the mutiny.Bazoum claimed victory in the second round of the presidential election in February 2021 with 55.67% of votes against former president Mahamane Ousmane. Before running for presidency, Bazoum served as an interior minister from 2016 to 2020.

africa

niger

france

niamey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rebels in niger, mohamed bazoum, rebellion in niger, mutiny of president guards, guards captured president, presidential palace