https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/russia-car-defense-industry-cooperation-actively-developing---ambassador-1112153996.html

Russia-CAR Defense Industry Cooperation Actively Developing - Ambassador

Russia-CAR Defense Industry Cooperation Actively Developing - Ambassador

Defense industry ties between Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) are thriving, and Moscow has recently delivered an L-39 fighter jet to Bangui, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.

2023-07-26T11:27+0000

2023-07-26T11:27+0000

2023-07-26T11:27+0000

russia

central african republic

tanzania

second russia-africa summit

russia-africa summit 2023

military cooperation

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101616/73/1016167399_0:4:1400:792_1920x0_80_0_0_872540236c2eb7cfc7229ba1ad32cd06.jpg

"Cooperation in the field of military and technical cooperation is actively and consistently developing … Recently, Russia has carried out a large supply of relevant weapons, in particular aircraft," Bikantov said. Russia is also willing to strengthen defense industry cooperation with Tanzania, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told Sputnik. He noted that ties between the two countries in military education were developing "very actively," adding that hundreds of Tanzanians are currently studying in Russian military academies and schools. The Second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.

russia

central african republic

tanzania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

central african republic, tanzania, russia-africa summit, russia-africa cooperation, alexander bikantov, military cooperation, technical cooperation