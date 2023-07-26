https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/russia-car-defense-industry-cooperation-actively-developing---ambassador-1112153996.html
Russia-CAR Defense Industry Cooperation Actively Developing - Ambassador
Defense industry ties between Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) are thriving, and Moscow has recently delivered an L-39 fighter jet to Bangui, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.
Russia is also willing to strengthen defense industry cooperation with Tanzania, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told Sputnik. He noted that ties between the two countries in military education were developing "very actively," adding that hundreds of Tanzanians are currently studying in Russian military academies and schools. The Second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Defense industry ties between Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) are thriving, and Moscow has recently delivered an L-39 fighter jet to Bangui, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.
"Cooperation in the field of military and technical cooperation is actively and consistently developing … Recently, Russia has carried out a large supply of relevant weapons, in particular aircraft," Bikantov said.
In particular, Moscow supplied "the L-39 fighter, which, in fact, marks the creation of a separate branch of army aviation as part of the armed forces of the Central African Republic," the ambassador noted.
Russia is also willing to strengthen defense industry cooperation with Tanzania, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told Sputnik.
"Russia is open to strengthening ties with Tanzania in this area [military and technical cooperation]. If Tanzania formulates its needs, of course, we will be ready to respond and consider proposals," Avetisyan said.
He noted that ties between the two countries in military education were developing "very actively," adding that hundreds of Tanzanians are currently studying in Russian military academies and schools.
The Second Russia-Africa Summit
will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.