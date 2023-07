https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/sputnik-lithuania-editor-kasem-leaves-latvia-fearing-criminal-proceedings-1112157241.html

Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Leaves Latvia Fearing Criminal Proceedings

Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem, who was detained in Latvia earlier in the year and later released on bail, has left the country, fearing the possibility of the reopening of criminal case against him

2023-07-26T16:29+0000

world

sputnik

lithuania

freedom of speech

journalism

journalist

marat kasem

russia

detention

arrest

Kasem is a citizen of Latvia who has been living and working in Moscow for several years at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania.On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. He was detained over alleged violation of EU sanctions against Russia as well as espionage, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody. In April, the journalist was released from prison on bail.

lithuania

russia

latvia

sputnik lithuania, latvia marat kasem, who is marat kasem, marat kasem case, journalist kasem, latvia arrests journalists, censorship in latvia, latvian political persecution