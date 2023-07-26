https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/trump-faces-potential-indictment-for-january-6-riot-1112141496.html
Trump Faces Potential Indictment for January 6 Riot
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the potential indictment against former President Trump for the January 6th riot.
Esteban Carrillo: Writer for The CradleSteve Abramowicz: CEO of the Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View PodcastMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing protests against Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli Knesset ratified the judicial reform law.In the second hour, Steve Abramowicz joined the team to discuss the potential indictment against former President Donald Trump related to the January 6th riot.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the potential entry of Polish troops in the western regions of Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the potential indictment against former President Trump for the January 6th riot.
Esteban Carrillo: Writer for The Cradle
Steve Abramowicz: CEO of the Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View Podcast
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing protests against Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli Knesset ratified the judicial reform law.
In the second hour, Steve Abramowicz joined the team to discuss the potential indictment against former President Donald Trump related to the January 6th riot.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the potential entry of Polish troops in the western regions of Ukraine.
