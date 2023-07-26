International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/trump-faces-potential-indictment-for-january-6-riot-1112141496.html
Trump Faces Potential Indictment for January 6 Riot
Trump Faces Potential Indictment for January 6 Riot
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the potential indictment against former President Trump for the January 6th riot.
2023-07-26T04:44+0000
2023-07-26T11:29+0000
fault lines
radio
poland
donald trump
january 6
israel
ukraine
benjamin netanyahu
knesset
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112141339_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_edc1d4b351a2290cac70cfea0a1aba02.png
Trump Faces Potential Indictment for January 6 Riot
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the potential indictment against former President Trump for the January 6th riot.
Esteban Carrillo: Writer for The CradleSteve Abramowicz: CEO of the Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View PodcastMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing protests against Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli Knesset ratified the judicial reform law.In the second hour, Steve Abramowicz joined the team to discuss the potential indictment against former President Donald Trump related to the January 6th riot.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the potential entry of Polish troops in the western regions of Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
poland
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112141339_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6ad692f5bd682e2e3b0cce1ea7cca5a7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, protests against benjamin netanyahu, judicial reform law in israel, donald trump indictment, january 6th riot
fault lines, protests against benjamin netanyahu, judicial reform law in israel, donald trump indictment, january 6th riot

Trump Faces Potential Indictment for January 6 Riot

04:44 GMT 26.07.2023 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 26.07.2023)
Fault Lines
Trump Faces Potential Indictment for January 6 Riot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the potential indictment against former President Trump for the January 6th riot.
Esteban Carrillo: Writer for The Cradle
Steve Abramowicz: CEO of the Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View Podcast
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing protests against Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli Knesset ratified the judicial reform law.
In the second hour, Steve Abramowicz joined the team to discuss the potential indictment against former President Donald Trump related to the January 6th riot.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the potential entry of Polish troops in the western regions of Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала