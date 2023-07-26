https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/turkiyes-first-main-battle-tank-to-be-put-into-serial-production-in-2025-1112148570.html
Turkiye's First Main Battle Tank to Be Put Into Serial Production in 2025
Turkiye's First Main Battle Tank to Be Put Into Serial Production in 2025
The first main battle tank developed and produced by Turkiye should be ready for serial production in 2025, Turkish defense manufacturer BMC Defense said.
2023-07-26T03:36+0000
2023-07-26T03:36+0000
2023-07-26T03:45+0000
military
turkiye
istanbul
hyundai
altay tank
ankara
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112148175_0:24:1898:1092_1920x0_80_0_0_8f459253f7e3534413962f316db8c7cc.jpg
"According to our estimates, all tests will be completed in 2024. We plan to transfer the first batch of tanks, that is 250 units, in 2025," Karaaslan said on the sidelines of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul on Tuesday, adding that the construction of a tank factory in Ankara would be finished by the end of 2024. Due to a number of export restrictions and sanctions, some of the tanks' parts have been replaced with locally produced items or those not subject to limits, which has required repeated tests, Karaaslan said. The Altay project is being implemented under an agreement signed by the Turkish Defense Ministry and Turkish company Otokar in March 2007. Since Turkiye had no experience in building its own tanks, Otokar signed a contract with South Korean company Hyundai Rotem for the joint development of a prototype of the new tank. Under the contract, Hyundai Rotem transferred to Turkiye all the technologies used in South Korea's K2 Black Panther tank. Over time, BMC replaced Otokar as the main contractor for mass production of the tanks. The first prototype of the Altay tank was presented at the IDEF in Istanbul in May 2011. The first two Altay tanks were delivered to the Turkish armed forces in April 2023. The volume of investments in the production of the tanks is over $40 billion.
turkiye
istanbul
ankara
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112148175_0:0:1898:1423_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1b02cd5e88ad8b73af21319f56a050.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
altay tank, what kind of tanks does turkey have, does turkiye have, turkey prototype tank, k2 black panther tank
altay tank, what kind of tanks does turkey have, does turkiye have, turkey prototype tank, k2 black panther tank
Turkiye's First Main Battle Tank to Be Put Into Serial Production in 2025
03:36 GMT 26.07.2023 (Updated: 03:45 GMT 26.07.2023)
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The serial production of Turkiye's first main battle tank Altay will start in 2025, once the first batch of the 250 combat vehicles is delivered to the Turkish military, Mehmet Karaaslan, the general manager of the BMC Defense manufacturing company, told Sputnik.
"According to our estimates, all tests will be completed in 2024. We plan to transfer the first batch of tanks, that is 250 units, in 2025," Karaaslan said on the sidelines of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul on Tuesday, adding that the construction of a tank factory in Ankara would be finished by the end of 2024.
Due to a number of export restrictions and sanctions, some of the tanks' parts have been replaced with locally produced items or those not subject to limits, which has required repeated tests, Karaaslan said.
The Altay project is being implemented under an agreement signed by the Turkish Defense Ministry and Turkish company Otokar in March 2007. Since Turkiye had no experience in building its own tanks, Otokar signed a contract with South Korean company Hyundai Rotem for the joint development of a prototype of the new tank. Under the contract, Hyundai Rotem transferred to Turkiye all the technologies used in South Korea's K2 Black Panther tank. Over time, BMC replaced Otokar as the main contractor for mass production of the tanks.
The first prototype of the Altay tank was presented at the IDEF in Istanbul in May 2011. The first two Altay tanks were delivered to the Turkish armed forces in April 2023. The volume of investments in the production of the tanks is over $40 billion.