Ukraine's Stalled Offensive Puts Biden in Uneasy Political Place; Russian Training Ship in Venezuela

President Joe Biden finds himself in an uneasy position as the Ukraine offensive stalls and the Russian training ship, Perekop, arrives in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela, to join in the naval parade and show an alliance of military cooperation.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Biden finds himself in an uneasy position as the Ukraine offensive stalls, and the Russian training ship, Perekop docks in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela, to join the naval parade celebrating the 200th anniversary of Venezuela's Navy Day and deepen the two countries' alliances and military cooperation.Alex Suarez, Peruvian American writer, independent journalist, historian, and author of several books, including "The Diplomat" about the Alex Saab case, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Venezuela's US-based oil subsidiary CITGO may be broken up to appease claims related to international arbitration awards in favor of multinational corporations.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War", joins us to discuss the Georgia Army school. Dan discusses Alan MacLeod's Mint Press article about Fort Moore, an infamous US Military base known for its history of being a training ground for global torture.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," joins us to discuss China. Chinese President Xi Jinping removed China's hand-picked Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, only months after Gang was promoted to head the foreign ministry after an unexplained absence. Also, Beijing vows countermeasures after the CIA says that it is rebuilding spy networks in China.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Tension has been created between the US and Israel after the Israeli parliament voted Monday to weaken Israel's Supreme Court, despite President Biden's appeals to avoid voting before building consensus.Darryl Jones, attorney, and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss SCOTUS. Alabama voters prepare for another legal battle after the state openly disregards a SCOTUS ruling to take steps to draw up a map to comply with the Voting Rights Act so that Black voters have "a real opportunity to elect their candidates of choice."Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Misty discusses the Democratic Party's efforts to eliminate the "first in the nation" status from New Hampshire's presidential primary. She also talks about the restrictions on government spending placed by House Republicans on the federal budget bill, with the addition of dozens of "poison pill" riders to legislation before the August recess.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss the CIA. Beijing vows to take countermeasures after the CIA says it is rebuilding spy networks in the US, and the Spanish newspaper El Pais claims that the CIA spied on Ecuador's former president.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

