Watch Burning Construction Crane Collapse, Plummet 54 Floors onto NYC Street Below

Disaster was narrowly averted on Wednesday after a huge construction crane collapsed in Midtown Manhattan.

New York City firefighters had already responded to the blaze on the crane atop 550 10th Avenue in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on Wednesday morning, when the crane’s great arm gave way.The cause of the fire was unclear, but the crane operator told FDNY he attempted to extinguish it before it got out of control, but failed. It quickly grew into a five-alarm fire and more than 200 first responders were at the scene.Then, suddenly, around 9:30 am, the crane’s structure began to give way.Video captured by eyewitnesses and posted on social media showed the crane’s arm fall, striking a building across the street before swinging back against the building holding the crane. Seconds later, 16 tons of concrete and steel came plummeting down onto a Manhattan street below.According to city officials, the incident only injured six people, two of whom were firefighters responding to the scene.Adams said the remnants of the crane will be taken down once the fire is extinguished.

