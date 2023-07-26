https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/watch-russian-nona-svk-blast-ukrainian-mortars-and-bmps-1112157961.html
Watch Russian Nona-SVK Blast Ukrainian Mortars and BMPs
Watch Russian Nona-SVK Blast Ukrainian Mortars and BMPs
Russian Armed Forces often use self-propelled artillery systems such as Nona-SVK for high-precision fire to destroy roving mortars and enemy infantry fighting vehicles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Nona-SVK crews taking out Ukrainian armored vehicles near Krasny Liman, DPR.Servicemen from the Central Military District's Mountain Motorized Rifle Unit obtained coordinates from reconnaissance and, using 120-mm guns, blasted enemy targets. The soldiers used high-explosive fragmentation and thermobaric shells. To effectively carry out their mission, the artillerymen closely coordinated their efforts with drone calculations, enabling swift adjustments and valuable assessments of the actual combat situation.The Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery system is designed to suppress various armored targets and incoming firepower. In addition, the unit is able to use smoke screens and apply night lighting.
Watch Russian Nona-SVK Blast Ukrainian Mortars and BMPs
The Russian Armed Forces often use self-propelled artillery systems such as Nona-SVK for high-precision fire to destroy roving mortars and enemy infantry fighting vehicles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Nona-SVK
crews taking out Ukrainian armored vehicles near Krasny Liman, DPR.
Servicemen from the Central Military District's Mountain Motorized Rifle Unit obtained coordinates from reconnaissance and, using 120-mm guns, blasted enemy targets. The soldiers used high-explosive fragmentation and thermobaric shells. To effectively carry out their mission, the artillerymen closely coordinated their efforts with drone calculations, enabling swift adjustments and valuable assessments of the actual combat situation.
The Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery system is designed to suppress various armored targets and incoming firepower. In addition, the unit is able to use smoke screens and apply night lighting.