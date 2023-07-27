African Leaders Grateful to Putin for Support on Int’l Platforms - African Union

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/african-leaders-grateful-to-putin-for-support-on-intl-platforms---african-union-1112177398.html

Leaders of African nations are grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support in promoting the continent's interests on international platforms, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani told Sputnik.

Leaders of African nations are grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support in promoting the continent's interests on international platforms, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani told Sputnik."We are grateful to President Putin because he supports us in the G20 and also supports us so that we have a permanent seat at the level of the [United Nations] Security Council," Assoumani said, adding that Africa needs to "have its voice" on international platforms in the multipolar era. On Russia's Resistance to Western Sanctions Russia has managed to effectively resist Western sanctions that were imposed due to Moscow’s special military operation, Assoumani added."Russia and its President [Vladimir] Putin showed us that it was able to resist [sanctions] effectively over time," Assoumani told Sputnik, stressing that it seems that the West does not have resources to impose more sanctions.On African Peace Initiative and Ukrainian StanceThe creators of the African peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine did not receive any evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is interested in the peace plan, the chairman of the African Union told Sputnik.The president added that the initiators of the African peace plan previously discussed the situation with Zelensky in detail.The creators of the African peace initiative on Ukraine expect to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg and hope to reach concrete results in the discussion on how to solve the Ukraine crisis, the chairman of the African Union added. On Possible Resumption of Grain DealAfrican countries want to raise the issue of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its possible resumption at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Assoumani told Sputnik in an interview."Consequences [of the deal's expiration] affect the entire world and especially Africa in social and economic aspects. So yes, we should make resolution to this issue a priority. In reality, everything is priority, there will not be a problem if guns are put down there. Unless this happens, I think the issue of grain and fertilizers affect everyone. We will talk about it in St. Petersburg, we will discuss it [the grain deal] with Putin to see how we could restart this agreement," Assoumani said.The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.Azali Assoumani is the President of the Comoros since April 2019. He also holds the post of the Chairperson of the African Union since February 2023. African Union is a regional organization that was created in 2000th in order to enhance cooperation between continental states.

