Biden Admin Makes Another Empty Gesture With Emmett Till Monument

Biden Admin Makes Another Empty Gesture With Emmett Till Monument

Affirmative Action For The Rich, 125 Years Since US Invasion of Puerto Rico, Mumia on The Erasure of Black History

2023-07-27T04:24+0000

2023-07-27T04:24+0000

2023-07-27T12:10+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical hour, which you can hear from 6 to 8 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss a study which found that children of the very rich benefit from that wealth in admissions to elite colleges, how these findings can be understood in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the use of affirmative action in college admissions, and how the structural advantages that the very rich have in college admissions demonstrate the necessity of a totally new system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the anniversary of the US invasion of Puerto Rico after the Spanish-American war, how the US almost immediately took control of the island and began to implement laws which keep Puerto Rico in its status today, and why the US is so interested in maintaining its possession of Puerto Rico as it pursues full-spectrum dominance in the Americas.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature commentaries from Mumia Abu-Jamal about the erasure of Black history as assaults on the teaching of Black history grow nationwide and we near the beginning of Black August.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the Biden administration’s creation of monuments to commemorate the murder of Emmett Till, accusations that US-backed troops in Mali have committed atrocities in the country and how AFRICOM advances US imperialism on the African continent, and the nomination of Pamela Smith to become the next chief of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

