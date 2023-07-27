https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/climate-activists-spray-paint-over-portrait-of-king-charles-iii-in-scottish-gallery-1112173099.html

Climate Activists Spray Paint Over Portrait of King Charles III in Scottish Gallery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Climate activists from the This is Rigged movement have sprayed paint on a portrait of UK King Charles III exhibited at the Scottish...

"Two people with This Is Rigged have sprayed the words 'the people are mightier than a lord,' the slogan of the Highland Land League, on a painting of King Charles III," This Is Rigged tweeted. The paint was sprayed on the glass covering, so the painting itself appears unaffected. This Is Rigged hinted its members paid homage to Scottish feminist Maude Edwards, who slashed a portrait of King George V in 1914. After committing the act of vandalism, the activists superglued themselves to the floor below the painting The portrait of King Charles III was painted by Victoria Crowe in the Birkhall estate in Scotland in 2018 and has since been exhibited at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. The painting depicts the monarch sitting in a chair in front of a window.

