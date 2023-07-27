https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/elon-musks-x-seizes-x-account-from-longtime-twitter-user-1112172679.html

Elon Musk's X Seizes @X Account From Longtime Twitter User

Elon Musk's X Seizes @X Account From Longtime Twitter User

The site formerly known as Twitter took over the @X account from a longtime user as part of the site's rebranding to "X"

2023-07-27T03:51+0000

2023-07-27T03:51+0000

2023-07-27T03:49+0000

world

elon musk

twitter

x

trademark

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112147130_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7a4a4ed6f7bb63f1e13ac966ecac4c2c.jpg

The user who once held the @X account on the Elon Musk-owned social media site formerly known as Twitter and recently renamed “X” had his account taken by the company and was offered little in return.X reportedly took over the account on Tuesday night, which previously belonged to San Francisco photographer Gene Hwang, who opened the account in 2007, the year after the platform launched.The email informing him that his account had been taken over by the newly rebranded firm said it would let him pick any unclaimed or inactive usernames, and offered fan merch and a trip to the company’s headquarters in return.Hwang said he does not plan to take X up on its offer, and suggested he may ask for the bird on the sign the company is dismantling outside its main office.The @X account has since been posting as an official account of the site. Hwang seems to have moved to @x12345678998765.However, X may run into issues with its new name. Trademark lawyers have said that a simple trademark will make it more difficult for Musk to sue companies that use the letter X for their own branding.On the flip side, Musk may find his trademark being challenged by other tech giants. As previously reported by Sputnik, both Meta* and Microsoft hold trademarks for “X.” Google and Xfinity also own trademarks related to X.While none seem to be directly related to the services X currently offers, if Musk moves forward with his current plan to make X the “everything app” there may be some crossover that could cause another company to challenge his trademark.*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/twitter-rebrand-to-x-fraught-with-permit-trademark-issues-1112123608.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

x, twitter, twitter rebrand, is elon musk insane, what has elon musk done to twitter, is twitter dead