Elon Musk's X Seizes @X Account From Longtime Twitter User
Elon Musk's X Seizes @X Account From Longtime Twitter User
The site formerly known as Twitter took over the @X account from a longtime user as part of the site's rebranding to "X"
The user who once held the @X account on the Elon Musk-owned social media site formerly known as Twitter and recently renamed "X" had his account taken by the company and was offered little in return.X reportedly took over the account on Tuesday night, which previously belonged to San Francisco photographer Gene Hwang, who opened the account in 2007, the year after the platform launched.The email informing him that his account had been taken over by the newly rebranded firm said it would let him pick any unclaimed or inactive usernames, and offered fan merch and a trip to the company's headquarters in return.Hwang said he does not plan to take X up on its offer, and suggested he may ask for the bird on the sign the company is dismantling outside its main office.The @X account has since been posting as an official account of the site. Hwang seems to have moved to @x12345678998765.However, X may run into issues with its new name. Trademark lawyers have said that a simple trademark will make it more difficult for Musk to sue companies that use the letter X for their own branding.On the flip side, Musk may find his trademark being challenged by other tech giants. As previously reported by Sputnik, both Meta* and Microsoft hold trademarks for "X." Google and Xfinity also own trademarks related to X.While none seem to be directly related to the services X currently offers, if Musk moves forward with his current plan to make X the "everything app" there may be some crossover that could cause another company to challenge his trademark.*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/twitter-rebrand-to-x-fraught-with-permit-trademark-issues-1112123608.html
Elon Musk's X Seizes @X Account From Longtime Twitter User

03:51 GMT 27.07.2023
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicA view of a lap top and monitors showing the Twitter signing in page displaying the new logo, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app.
A view of a lap top and monitors showing the Twitter signing in page displaying the new logo, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter last year for $44 billion. On Monday, he officially changed the platform’s name to “X” and replaced the iconic bird logo while promising to make X the “everything app.”
The user who once held the @X account on the Elon Musk-owned social media site formerly known as Twitter and recently renamed “X” had his account taken by the company and was offered little in return.
X reportedly took over the account on Tuesday night, which previously belonged to San Francisco photographer Gene Hwang, who opened the account in 2007, the year after the platform launched.
The email informing him that his account had been taken over by the newly rebranded firm said it would let him pick any unclaimed or inactive usernames, and offered fan merch and a trip to the company’s headquarters in return.

“Additionally, as a reflection of our appreciation, you will also be provided with a selection of X merch and an exclusive visit to X’s HQ to meet members of our team,” the email read, which Hwang shared with US media.

Hwang said he does not plan to take X up on its offer, and suggested he may ask for the bird on the sign the company is dismantling outside its main office.
The @X account has since been posting as an official account of the site. Hwang seems to have moved to @x12345678998765.
However, X may run into issues with its new name. Trademark lawyers have said that a simple trademark will make it more difficult for Musk to sue companies that use the letter X for their own branding.
On the flip side, Musk may find his trademark being challenged by other tech giants. As previously reported by Sputnik, both Meta* and Microsoft hold trademarks for “X.” Google and Xfinity also own trademarks related to X.
Workers inside Twitter headquarters watch from a window as a workman removes signage on Monday, July 24, 2023, in in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Twitter Rebrand to 'X' Fraught With Permit, Trademark Issues
24 July, 23:51 GMT
While none seem to be directly related to the services X currently offers, if Musk moves forward with his current plan to make X the “everything app” there may be some crossover that could cause another company to challenge his trademark.
*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities
