Interest Rate Hikes, Hunter Biden Plea Deal, Niger Coup Attempt
Interest Rate Hikes, Hunter Biden Plea Deal, Niger Coup Attempt
Hunter Biden's plea deal excludes future immunity as the judge accuses his team of misleading the court.
Interest Rate Hikes, Hunter Biden Plea Deal, Niger Coup Attempt
Hunter Biden’s plea deal excludes future immunity as the judge accuses his team of misleading the court.
Dr. Jack Rasmsus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Federal Reserves expected rate hike and its efforts to “slow the economy,” young voters abandoning the two-party system, House GOP preparations for impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, and the tentative agreement reached between the UPS and Teamsters.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses what comes next in immigration policy after a judge struck down the Biden administration’s new restrictions on how migrants can seek asylum. He also discusses what has caused the recent drop in illegal border crossings, why Congress is leaving immigration policy to courts and regulators, and the latest showdown between Texas Governor Abbott and the Department of Justice.International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou discusses the mass protests in Tel Aviv in response to the country’s judicial overhaul, how US relations with Israel and Iran are evolving, Private Bowe Bergdahl's desertion conviction being thrown out by a federal judge, a former US Marine that was a part of a prisoner exchange with Russia last year now wounded from combat in Ukraine, mysterious deaths at major US military bases, and conflicting chatter about the provision of F-16 jets to Ukraine.Editor of PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the unfolding of an apparent coup attempt in Niger, who Nigerien President Mohammed Bazoum is and the political climate he has been governing under, the role of US security aid in West Africa, and what type of response to expect from the international community.The Misfits also ask why the sonnenrad symbol is offensive in the hands of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but inspiring on uniforms in Ukraine; whether Israel will actually get back its antiquities from former President Donald Trump; and Kevin Spacey’s latest acquittal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Interest Rate Hikes, Hunter Biden Plea Deal, Niger Coup Attempt
04:34 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 27.07.2023)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal excludes future immunity as the judge accuses his team of misleading the court.
Dr. Jack Rasmsus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Federal Reserves expected rate hike and its efforts to “slow the economy,” young voters abandoning the two-party system, House GOP preparations for impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, and the tentative agreement reached between the UPS and Teamsters.
Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses what comes next in immigration policy after a judge struck down the Biden administration’s new restrictions on how migrants can seek asylum. He also discusses what has caused the recent drop in illegal border crossings, why Congress is leaving immigration policy to courts and regulators, and the latest showdown between Texas Governor Abbott and the Department of Justice.
International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou discusses the mass protests in Tel Aviv in response to the country’s judicial overhaul, how US relations with Israel and Iran are evolving, Private Bowe Bergdahl's desertion conviction being thrown out by a federal judge, a former US Marine that was a part of a prisoner exchange with Russia last year now wounded from combat in Ukraine, mysterious deaths at major US military bases, and conflicting chatter about the provision of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Editor of PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the unfolding of an apparent coup attempt in Niger, who Nigerien President Mohammed Bazoum is and the political climate he has been governing under, the role of US security aid in West Africa, and what type of response to expect from the international community.
The Misfits also ask why the sonnenrad symbol is offensive in the hands of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but inspiring on uniforms in Ukraine; whether Israel will actually get back its antiquities from former President Donald Trump; and Kevin Spacey’s latest acquittal.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.