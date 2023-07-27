https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/judge-strikes-down-bidens-controversial-asylum-policy-1112163375.html
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.
2023-07-27T04:54+0000
2023-07-27T04:54+0000
2023-07-27T12:16+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
asylum policy
china
qin gang
climate change
donbass
russia
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112163208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_866eb15bf38f1bb64cfbd89e30de7829.jpg
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.
Susan Pai: Immigration AttorneyBrad Blankenship: Prague-based American journalistDr. Reese Halter: Conservation biologistDan Kovalik: Human rights lawyerThe show kicks off with Susan Pai, an immigration attorney, to discuss a judge blocking Biden's asylum policy.In the second half of the first hour, journalist Brad Blakenship joins from South China to discuss Qin Gang getting fired.The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Gulf Stream's current collapse.The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik to talk about his time in Donbass.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
donbass
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112163208_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_73ecb879200e9e416239c0e8ab0583d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, biden's asylum policy, qin gang, gulf stream's collapse, what is happening in donbass, ukraine conflict
the final countdown, biden's asylum policy, qin gang, gulf stream's collapse, what is happening in donbass, ukraine conflict
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
04:54 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 27.07.2023)
Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.
Susan Pai: Immigration Attorney
Brad Blankenship: Prague-based American journalist
Dr. Reese Halter: Conservation biologist
Dan Kovalik: Human rights lawyer
The show kicks off with Susan Pai, an immigration attorney, to discuss a judge blocking Biden's asylum policy.
In the second half of the first hour, journalist Brad Blakenship joins from South China to discuss Qin Gang getting fired.
The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Gulf Stream's current collapse.
The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik to talk about his time in Donbass.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.