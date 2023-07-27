International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/judge-strikes-down-bidens-controversial-asylum-policy-1112163375.html
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.
2023-07-27T04:54+0000
2023-07-27T12:16+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
asylum policy
china
qin gang
climate change
donbass
russia
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112163208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_866eb15bf38f1bb64cfbd89e30de7829.jpg
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.
Susan Pai: Immigration AttorneyBrad Blankenship: Prague-based American journalistDr. Reese Halter: Conservation biologistDan Kovalik: Human rights lawyerThe show kicks off with Susan Pai, an immigration attorney, to discuss a judge blocking Biden's asylum policy.In the second half of the first hour, journalist Brad Blakenship joins from South China to discuss Qin Gang getting fired.The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Gulf Stream's current collapse.The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik to talk about his time in Donbass.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
donbass
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112163208_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_73ecb879200e9e416239c0e8ab0583d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, biden's asylum policy, qin gang, gulf stream's collapse, what is happening in donbass, ukraine conflict
the final countdown, biden's asylum policy, qin gang, gulf stream's collapse, what is happening in donbass, ukraine conflict

Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy

04:54 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 27.07.2023)
The Final Countdown
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.
Susan Pai: Immigration Attorney
Brad Blankenship: Prague-based American journalist
Dr. Reese Halter: Conservation biologist
Dan Kovalik: Human rights lawyer
The show kicks off with Susan Pai, an immigration attorney, to discuss a judge blocking Biden's asylum policy.
In the second half of the first hour, journalist Brad Blakenship joins from South China to discuss Qin Gang getting fired.
The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Gulf Stream's current collapse.
The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik to talk about his time in Donbass.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала