https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/judge-strikes-down-bidens-controversial-asylum-policy-1112163375.html

Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy

Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy

Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.

2023-07-27T04:54+0000

2023-07-27T04:54+0000

2023-07-27T12:16+0000

the final countdown

joe biden

asylum policy

china

qin gang

climate change

donbass

russia

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112163208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_866eb15bf38f1bb64cfbd89e30de7829.jpg

Judge Strikes Down Biden's Controversial Asylum Policy Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including Biden's asylum policy.

Susan Pai: Immigration AttorneyBrad Blankenship: Prague-based American journalistDr. Reese Halter: Conservation biologistDan Kovalik: Human rights lawyerThe show kicks off with Susan Pai, an immigration attorney, to discuss a judge blocking Biden's asylum policy.In the second half of the first hour, journalist Brad Blakenship joins from South China to discuss Qin Gang getting fired.The second hour begins with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter discussing the Gulf Stream's current collapse.The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik to talk about his time in Donbass.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

donbass

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, biden's asylum policy, qin gang, gulf stream's collapse, what is happening in donbass, ukraine conflict