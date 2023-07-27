https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/media-coverage-of-trumps-indictments-reveals-deep-bias-1112165971.html
Media Coverage of Trump's Indictments Reveals Deep Bias
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the media bias regarding former President Donald Trump's indictments in comparison to current President Joe Biden.
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of the Final Countdown on Radio SputnikAllen Orr: Immigration AttorneySteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaTed Harvey: Former Colorado State SenatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Rall about the outcome of the UPS strike as they secured a pay raise while the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood is still ongoing, jeopardizing the film industry.In the second hour, immigration attorney Allen Orr and attorney Steve Gill joined the team to discuss a potential impeachment against President Joe Biden over claims of financial misconduct.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey about the Biden administration lawsuit against Texas over floating barriers that state officials have deployed in the middle of the Rio Grande arguing the buoys have endangered migrants and Border Patrol agents alike.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:44 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 27.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the media bias regarding former President Donald Trump's indictments in comparison to current President Joe Biden.
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik
Allen Orr: Immigration Attorney
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ted Rall about the outcome of the UPS strike as they secured a pay raise while the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood is still ongoing, jeopardizing the film industry.
In the second hour, immigration attorney Allen Orr and attorney Steve Gill joined the team to discuss a potential impeachment against President Joe Biden over claims of financial misconduct.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey about the Biden administration lawsuit against Texas over floating barriers that state officials have deployed in the middle of the Rio Grande arguing the buoys have endangered migrants and Border Patrol agents alike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.