Polish defense company Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and US company General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), which, among other things, produces Abrams tanks, have signed an agreement to establish a maintenance center for Abrams in the western Polish city of Poznan, the Polish company said on Wednesday.
"The Teaming Agreement, signed on June 26, was concluded during the Abrams Supplier Conference jointly organized by WZM [Wojskowe Zaklady Motoryzacyjne] and GDLS. The agreement is the result of arrangements made between PGZ S.A. and WZM S.A. on the Polish side and the American partner – GDLS. It is a direct consequence of the decision of the Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, to purchase Abrams tanks for the Polish army," the company said in a statement. In the future, the center will also be used by US troops deployed in Poland or other European countries, the statement added. The company recalled that in 2022, Warsaw and Washington signed a contract for the supply of 250 Abrams M1A2 tanks with related equipment, logistics and a training package. The delivery of the first Abrams M1A2 should take place by the end of 2024. In 2023, the Polish Defense Ministry signed another contract for the supply of 116 Abrams M1A1 tanks, the statement said.
Poland, US Sign Agreement to Establish Maintenance Center for Abrams Tanks

07:39 GMT 27.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish defense company Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and US company General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), which, among other things, produces Abrams tanks, have signed an agreement to establish a maintenance center for Abrams in the western Polish city of Poznan, the Polish company said on Wednesday.
"The Teaming Agreement, signed on June 26, was concluded during the Abrams Supplier Conference jointly organized by WZM [Wojskowe Zaklady Motoryzacyjne] and GDLS. The agreement is the result of arrangements made between PGZ S.A. and WZM S.A. on the Polish side and the American partner – GDLS. It is a direct consequence of the decision of the Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, to purchase Abrams tanks for the Polish army," the company said in a statement.
In the future, the center will also be used by US troops deployed in Poland or other European countries, the statement added.
The company recalled that in 2022, Warsaw and Washington signed a contract for the supply of 250 Abrams M1A2 tanks with related equipment, logistics and a training package. The delivery of the first Abrams M1A2 should take place by the end of 2024. In 2023, the Polish Defense Ministry signed another contract for the supply of 116 Abrams M1A1 tanks, the statement said.
