https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/putin-awards-sputnik-correspondent-rostislav-zhuravlev-order-of-courage-posthumously-1112192805.html
Putin Awards Sputnik Correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev Order of Courage Posthumously
Putin Awards Sputnik Correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev Order of Courage Posthumously
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on July 22, as well as Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky with an Order of Courage, according to a decree published on Thursday.
2023-07-27T15:46+0000
2023-07-27T15:46+0000
2023-07-27T15:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
rostislav zhuravlev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112081247_0:170:2731:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_00dcf2b5d60b0d36e5bfcc1022d021ea.jpg
President Vladimir Putin has bestowed Russia's Order of Courage to Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died from a Ukrainian attack during the special military operation zone on July 22.Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, who was injured in the same attack, was also awarded the Order of Courage, according to a decree published on Thursday.Earlier this week, the Kremlin offered deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends.The tragedy occurred as a group of reporters, including members of the Sputnik team, came under fire in the Zaporozhye Region.The global community has slammed the attack on media personnel, perpetrated by Ukraine's militants. Meanwhile, Russian officials emphasized that it was not any coincidence, it was a deliberate strike targeting Russian journalists for doing their job.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112081247_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1090ab54cc514fcd3cf8de6b90bac188.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rostislav zhuravlev, rostislav zhuravlev death, rostislav zhuravlev courage, rostislav zhuravlev award
rostislav zhuravlev, rostislav zhuravlev death, rostislav zhuravlev courage, rostislav zhuravlev award
Putin Awards Sputnik Correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev Order of Courage Posthumously
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The correspondent was killed by a cluster munition strike, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported. That said, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that those complicit in the attack would be brought to justice, along with those who supply munitions to Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin has bestowed Russia's Order of Courage to Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died from a Ukrainian attack during the special military operation zone on July 22.
Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, who was injured in the same attack, was also awarded the Order of Courage, according to a decree published on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the Kremlin offered deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends.
The tragedy occurred as a group of reporters, including members of the Sputnik team, came under fire in the Zaporozhye Region.
The global community has slammed the attack on media personnel, perpetrated by Ukraine's militants. Meanwhile, Russian officials emphasized that it was not any coincidence, it was a deliberate strike targeting Russian journalists for doing their job.