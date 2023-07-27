https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/putin-awards-sputnik-correspondent-rostislav-zhuravlev-order-of-courage-posthumously-1112192805.html

Putin Awards Sputnik Correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev Order of Courage Posthumously

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on July 22, as well as Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky with an Order of Courage, according to a decree published on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin has bestowed Russia's Order of Courage to Rostislav Zhuravlev, a Sputnik war correspondent who died from a Ukrainian attack during the special military operation zone on July 22.Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, who was injured in the same attack, was also awarded the Order of Courage, according to a decree published on Thursday.Earlier this week, the Kremlin offered deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and friends.The tragedy occurred as a group of reporters, including members of the Sputnik team, came under fire in the Zaporozhye Region.The global community has slammed the attack on media personnel, perpetrated by Ukraine's militants. Meanwhile, Russian officials emphasized that it was not any coincidence, it was a deliberate strike targeting Russian journalists for doing their job.

