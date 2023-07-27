https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russia-africa-summit-damning-burisma-scandal-testimony-coming-next-week-warmonger-nuland-promoted-1112170678.html

Russia Africa Summit; Damning Burisma Scandal Testimony Coming Next Week; Warmonger Nuland Promoted

Russia Africa Summit; Damning Burisma Scandal Testimony Coming Next Week; Warmonger Nuland Promoted

A close business associate of Hunter Biden is scheduled to testify that Joe Biden actively participated in the Burisma scandal and lied about his connections to his son's business.

2023-07-27T04:04+0000

2023-07-27T04:04+0000

2023-07-27T12:06+0000

the critical hour

radio

burisma

hunter biden

black sea fleet

north korea

donald trump

joe biden

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112170521_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_30b5dbe8d455955a0e4b0350f2a7a300.png

Russia Africa Summit; Damning Burisma Scandal Testimony Coming Next Week; Warmonger Nuland Promoted A close business associate of Hunter Biden is scheduled to testify that Joe Biden actively participated in the Burisma scandal and lied about his connections to his son's business.

Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Russia-Africa summit. Historical ties between the Soviet Union and Africa create a dynamic that creates trust and friendship between Russia and Africa's leadership.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Hunter Biden scandal. A close business associate of Hunter Biden is scheduled to testify that Joe Biden was an active participant in the Burisma scandal and lied about his connections to his son's business.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. China's foreign minister was recently replaced, and Tony Blinken is preparing to tour the Asian region.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Uber Russia hawk Victoria Nuland gets promoted. Also, we discuss the Russia-Africa summit and Sergei Shoigu's trip to North Korea.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss international security. NATO is embarking on a perilous venture in the Black Sea. Also, we discuss potential security guarantees for Ukraine.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss foreign policy. Ukraine is dying as a NATO proxy. Also, the US and its allies look to support an open-ended conflict in Eastern Europe.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss imperialist economics. The US wars against Russia and China have no economic logic.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss current and potential indictments against Trump. The Biden administration may add numerous indictments to the pending legal actions against former President Donald Trump before election day.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, russia-africa summit, russia's attitude towards africa, russia-africa forum, was the soviet union involved in africa, what did the soviets do in africa, did russia help south africa in apartheid, historical ties between the soviet union and africa, hunter biden scandal, burisma scandal, shoigu's trip to north korea, indictments against trump