Russia to Replace Ukrainian Grain at No Expense for African Countries – Putin

A total of 32.8 million tonnes of cargo was exported from Ukraine over the year of the grain deal, with more than 70% going to high-income countries, mainly the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For almost a year under this so-called deal, a total of 32.8 million tonnes of cargo was exported from Ukraine, of which more than 70%, dear friends, went to high- and above-average income countries, primarily to the EU," Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit, noting that the grain deal was initially aimed at ensuring global food security, reducing the threat of famine and helping the poorest countries, including African ones.At the same time, Putin said, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and several other countries accounted for less than 3% of total exports, or less than 1 million tonnes.On Prospects of Global Food CrisisRussia is making every effort to prevent a global food crisis, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit."We strive to actively participate in the formation of a more equitable system for the distribution of resources, we are making every effort to prevent a global food crisis," Putin said, adding that Russia understands importance of "uninterrupted supplies of food" to Africa, and will pay special attention to this.Putin added that Russia is ready to deliver 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Mali, Eritrea and a number of other African countries for free."To be specific, I would like to add that in coming months, in coming three-four months, we will be ready to supply Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, Eritrea with 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain for free. We will ensure free delivery of this production to consumers as well," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.The president also said that Russia is ready "to replace Ukraine grain" on a commercial and "as a donation to the African countries that are in most need."According to Putin, the West creates obstructions to supply of Russian fertilizers to African nations for free and to supply of Russian grain to the continent. At the same time, the West blames Moscow for this, Putin added.On Russia Grain Deliveries to AfricaRussia delivered 11.5 million tonnes of grain to African countries in 2022 and nearly 10 million tonnes in the first six months of this year, despite sanctions on Russian exports, Vladimir Putin stressed."As for grain, Russia delivered 11.5 million tonnes to Africa in 2022, and only in the first six months of this year — almost 10 million tonnes already. And this is despite the illegal sanctions imposed on our exports, which seriously hinder the supply of Russian food, complicate transportation, logistics, insurance and wiring of bank payments," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.On African Food SovereigntyAfrican countries could become food producers and even exporters by getting necessary technologies, with Russia only supporting these efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."Actually, we are sure that by implementing certain agricultural technologies and correct organization of agricultural production, Africa can not only feed itself, ensure its own food security, but it will also be able to become exporter of different kinds of goods," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.The president also stressed that he had discussed the transfer of agricultural production technologies at a meeting with African colleagues.On African Infrastructure DevelopmentAt the moment, 30 promising energy projects with Russian participation are being developed in 16 African countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."More than 30 promising energy projects with Russian participation in 16 African states are currently in various stages of development," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that total capacity of those projects is approximately 3.7 gigawatts.Moscow hopes that a Russian industrial zone will be launched in Egypt’s Suez Canal area in near future, Vladimir Putin added."In Egypt, I spoke with a colleague yesterday, with President [Abdel Fatah] Sisi, we are discussing [this issue] and I hope we will launch a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area in the near future,” Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.On Russo-African Economic PartnershipRussia and Africa are able to significantly increase mutual trade in near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."I would like to note that trade between Russia and Africa reached $18 billion last year. It is one of the obvious results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. I am sure that we all are able to increase trade more significantly in near future," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.Vladimir Putin added that Africa's potential is obvious, and Russia is interested in further deepening ties with the continent."Africa's potential is obvious to everyone, for example, the average annual growth rate of the continent's GDP over the past 20 years, 4% and 4.5% per year, exceeds the global ones," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.The president added that Russia is interested in deepening trade and humanitarian ties with Africa.Russia has increased its exports of crude oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas to African countries by 2.6 times over the past two years, Vladimir Putin stressed."Over the past two years, Russia's exports of oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas to Africa have increased by 2.6 times," Putin said.

