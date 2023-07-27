https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russian-and-african-officials-discuss-food-sovereignty-1112174950.html
Russian and African Officials Discuss Food Sovereignty
The Second Russia-Africa Summit is held under the motto "For peace, security and development."
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African officials, as well as business executives discuss the ways Moscow can help African states develop their agricultural infrastructure and ponder whether the Russian model of lending to agriculturalists may be useful for African business. They also will likely discuss the ways to maintain supplies and manage geopolitical risks. Ahead of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is capable of replacing Ukrainian grain and vowed to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilizers, and other goods to the continent. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Panel session: 'Russia and Africa: Partnership for Food Sovereignty'
Panel session: 'Russia and Africa: Partnership for Food Sovereignty'
Russian and African Officials Discuss Food Sovereignty
27.07.2023
