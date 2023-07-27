International
WATCH LIVE Russian and African Officials Discuss Food Sovereignty
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russian-and-african-officials-discuss-food-sovereignty-1112174950.html
Russian and African Officials Discuss Food Sovereignty
Russian and African Officials Discuss Food Sovereignty
The Second Russia-Africa Summit is held under the motto "For peace, security and development."
2023-07-27T06:42+0000
2023-07-27T06:56+0000
world
russia
russia-africa summit 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628593_0:70:3391:1977_1920x0_80_0_0_4050ab60efb2859e1e7af1e7eb9b68ba.jpg
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African officials, as well as business executives discuss the ways Moscow can help African states develop their agricultural infrastructure and ponder whether the Russian model of lending to agriculturalists may be useful for African business. They also will likely discuss the ways to maintain supplies and manage geopolitical risks. Ahead of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is capable of replacing Ukrainian grain and vowed to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilizers, and other goods to the continent. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Panel session: 'Russia and Africa: Partnership for Food Sovereignty'
Panel session: 'Russia and Africa: Partnership for Food Sovereignty'
2023-07-27T06:42+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628593_331:0:3062:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88e456ec702f9d912feb0d1cb8b7783f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, africa, russian-africa summit, food security, food sovereignty, russian grain
russia, africa, russian-africa summit, food security, food sovereignty, russian grain

Russian and African Officials Discuss Food Sovereignty

06:42 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 27.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabankWheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Second Russia-Africa Summit is being held under the motto "For peace, security and development."
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African officials, as well as business executives discuss the ways Moscow can help African states develop their agricultural infrastructure and ponder whether the Russian model of lending to agriculturalists may be useful for African business. They also will likely discuss the ways to maintain supplies and manage geopolitical risks.
Ahead of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is capable of replacing Ukrainian grain and vowed to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilizers, and other goods to the continent.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала