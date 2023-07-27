International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/stolen-500-year-old-manuscript-signed-by-hernn-corts-returned-to-mexico-1112172450.html
Stolen 500-year-old Manuscript Signed by Hernán Cortés Returned to Mexico
Stolen 500-year-old Manuscript Signed by Hernán Cortés Returned to Mexico
A manuscript signed by Hernán Cortés nearly 500 years ago has been returned to Mexico's national archives, marking a significant moment in preserving the country's historical heritage.
2023-07-27T03:40+0000
2023-07-27T03:38+0000
beyond politics
us
mexico
joshua levy
central america
conquistadors
conquistadores
antiquities
antiques sale
antique
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112172289_0:392:1240:1090_1920x0_80_0_0_d28ceb0aba2327f635b9e1bf416b73f0.jpg
A manuscript signed by Hernán Cortés nearly 500 years ago has been returned to Mexico's national archives, marking a significant moment in preserving the country's historical heritage.The manuscript, signed by the Spanish conquistador on April 27, 1527, is a payment order authorizing the purchase of rose sugar for a pharmacy in exchange for 12 gold pesos.Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy emphasized the importance of the manuscript's return, stating it would now remain a cherished part of Mexico's history and cultural heritage.The manuscript's repatriation was the result of a collaborative effort between the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the FBI and Mexican authorities. In early 2022, the manuscript was consigned for an online auction at an auction house in Massachusetts. However, Mexican authorities alerted US federal authorities that the document appeared to have been stolen. As a violation of federal law, the auction house removed the manuscript from the auction and it was subsequently recovered.Last week, a formal repatriation ceremony took place at Mexico's national archives, where the manuscript was returned to its rightful place. The manuscript's return highlights the significance of international collaboration and persistent efforts in preserving and restoring historical artifacts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/mazarron-ii-spanish-archeologists-race-against-time-to-recover-iconic-ancient-ship-1111599639.html
mexico
central america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112172289_0:276:1240:1206_1920x0_80_0_0_1aaaddc20378b7c422954cc29e37314e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hernan cortes, spanish conquistadors, hernan cortes belongings, acting us attorney joshua levy, antique auctions, illegal antiquities sale, spanish expeditions to central america
hernan cortes, spanish conquistadors, hernan cortes belongings, acting us attorney joshua levy, antique auctions, illegal antiquities sale, spanish expeditions to central america

Stolen 500-year-old Manuscript Signed by Hernán Cortés Returned to Mexico

03:40 GMT 27.07.2023
CC0 / Fondo Antiguo de la Biblioteca de la Universidad de Sevilla / Hernán CortésHernán Cortés
Hernán Cortés - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
CC0 / Fondo Antiguo de la Biblioteca de la Universidad de Sevilla / Hernán Cortés
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The treasured file is believed to be one of several pieces unlawfully removed from a collection of documents housed in Mexico's national archives that are related to a Spanish expedition to Central America in 1527.
A manuscript signed by Hernán Cortés nearly 500 years ago has been returned to Mexico's national archives, marking a significant moment in preserving the country's historical heritage.
The manuscript, signed by the Spanish conquistador on April 27, 1527, is a payment order authorizing the purchase of rose sugar for a pharmacy in exchange for 12 gold pesos.
Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy emphasized the importance of the manuscript's return, stating it would now remain a cherished part of Mexico's history and cultural heritage.
"After missing for decades, thanks to incredible international collaboration and persistence the Cortés manuscript is finally where it belongs back in Mexico, where it will remain a treasured part of Mexico’s history and heritage," Levy said.
The manuscript's repatriation was the result of a collaborative effort between the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the FBI and Mexican authorities. In early 2022, the manuscript was consigned for an online auction at an auction house in Massachusetts.
However, Mexican authorities alerted US federal authorities that the document appeared to have been stolen. As a violation of federal law, the auction house removed the manuscript from the auction and it was subsequently recovered.
Russia Scuba Diving - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Mazarron II: Spanish Archeologists Race Against Time to Recover Iconic Ancient Ship
1 July, 09:50 GMT
Last week, a formal repatriation ceremony took place at Mexico's national archives, where the manuscript was returned to its rightful place. The manuscript's return highlights the significance of international collaboration and persistent efforts in preserving and restoring historical artifacts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала