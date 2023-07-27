https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/things-get-complicated-for-hunter-bidens-plea-deal-1112169125.html
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including singer Sinéad O'Connor dying at the age of 56, and Biden's dog bit seven Secret Service agents
David Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | The Fed Raises Interest Rates, People aren't Selling, and People Working Multiple Part-Time JobsCraig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup | RFK Jr Stands With Israel, Tucker Talks with Ice Cube, and Dr. Peter McCullough Comment on the Bronny James Cardiac Arrest In the first hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the newly built homes inventory, the Fed trying to combat inflation, and the job market. David discussed the Elon Musk X payment system and the probability of his idea succeeding. David spoke about the housing market and buyers unable to find housing inventory.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Pasta Jardula about the Bronny James cardiac arrest event, vaccine related injuries, and RFK Jr. criticized for his support for Israel. Pasta commented on Dr. Peter McCullough's medical opinion about the Bronny James health scare and the manipulated data during the pandemic. Craig talked about the Biden corruption and Democrats denying the proven Biden family corruption.
Things Get Complicated for Hunter Biden's Plea Deal
04:14 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 12:08 GMT 27.07.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including singer Sinéad O'Connor dying at the age of 56, and Biden’s dog bit seven Secret Service agents
David Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | The Fed Raises Interest Rates, People aren't Selling, and People Working Multiple Part-Time Jobs
Craig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup | RFK Jr Stands With Israel, Tucker Talks with Ice Cube, and Dr. Peter McCullough Comment on the Bronny James Cardiac Arrest
In the first hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the newly built homes inventory, the Fed trying to combat inflation, and the job market. David discussed the Elon Musk X payment system and the probability of his idea succeeding. David spoke about the housing market and buyers unable to find housing inventory.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Pasta Jardula about the Bronny James cardiac arrest event, vaccine related injuries, and RFK Jr. criticized for his support for Israel. Pasta commented on Dr. Peter McCullough's medical opinion about the Bronny James health scare and the manipulated data during the pandemic. Craig talked about the Biden corruption and Democrats denying the proven Biden family corruption.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.