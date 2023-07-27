https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/un-chief-reaffirms-commitment-to-memorandum-on-russian-grain-fertilizer-exports-1112176641.html
UN Chief Reaffirms Commitment to Memorandum on Russian Grain, Fertilizer Exports
ROME (Sputnik) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed the UN's commitment to implement a memorandum on Russia's exports of fertilizers and agricultural products at a meeting on food security in Rome, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.
The deputy minister said that the issues related to the Black Sea Grain Initiative were at the top of the agenda of his talks with Guterres on the sidelines of the meeting.
"It is important for us that the secretary general has reaffirmed the UN's commitment to implement the Russia-UN memorandum and said that he would continue his efforts on that. We appreciate these efforts by the UN, but at the same time we are saying once again that we need the results. It is tangible results for our agricultural exports
that we will be guided by, and there is none of that at the moment," Vershinin said.