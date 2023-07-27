https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/us-court-refusal-to-acquit-klyushin-reduces-constitutions-venue-provisions---lawyer-1112171259.html

US Court Refusal to Acquit Klyushin Reduces Constitution's Venue Provisions - Lawyer

US Court Refusal to Acquit Klyushin Reduces Constitution's Venue Provisions - Lawyer

A denial of request by Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to acquit his convictions on conspiracy and fraud charges based on an improper legal venue significantly diminishes the Constitution’s vicinage and venue provisions.

2023-07-27T01:57+0000

2023-07-27T01:57+0000

2023-07-27T01:55+0000

americas

us

us court

acquittal

us district court

massachusetts

boston

legal case

legal system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102268/44/1022684462_0:128:2448:1505_1920x0_80_0_0_8ec60259a2c30487ee5ed2cc7b9adc73.jpg

The order was signed by Judge Patti Saris of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts. The filing said a rational jury had sufficient evidence to conclude that essential elements of the crimes occurred in Massachusetts under a preponderance standard. "In an internet age, this could lead individuals to face charges in virtually any jurisdictions in the United States limited solely by the government’s unilateral charging decisions." Earlier this year, a jury in Boston found Klyushin guilty of conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud. Klyushin moved for a judgment of acquittal, based on the argument that Boston was not a proper venue for his trial. Also on Wednesday, a US court canceled the sentencing of Klyushin. Nemtsev told Sputnik that the defense for Klyushin is now awaiting a new date for his sentencing. Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220922/klyushins-lawyers-find-contradictions-in-testimony-of-fbi-agent---defense-team-1101108009.html

americas

massachusetts

boston

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladislav klyushin, maksim nemtsev, us court,