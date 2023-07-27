https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/us-senate-minority-leader-mcconnell-fine-after-falling-silent-at-gop-presser-1112171128.html
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) assured reporters that he is feeling well after abruptly falling silent and leaving a Republican press conference for several minutes.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) assured reporters he was feeling well after abruptly falling silent and leaving a Republican press conference for several minutes.
McConnell stopped speaking mid-sentence and stood silently at the podium for several moments before being ushered away by officials during a Wednesday presser.
Video of the incident captured individuals at the scene initially looking on for before suddenly taking action to assist the minority leader.
The Kentucky lawmaker later returned to the conference, where he told others that he was "fine." Without further issues, he proceeded to answer several questions, including inquiries that also raised whether the medical blip was linked to a concussion sustained by the lawmaker during a fall earlier this year.
It was later detailed by McConnell's office that the lawmaker had to step aside as he was feeling "lightheaded."
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he always wishes McConnell well, when asked about the incident during a subsequent Democratic presser.