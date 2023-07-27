https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/vladimir-putin-takes-part-in-russia-africa-summit-1112175300.html
Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit
Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit
The idea of creating the platform for Russo-African cooperation was voiced by Vladimir Putin in July 2018 in Johannesburg en course of BRICS summit. The first forum was held in 2019.
2023-07-27T08:14+0000
2023-07-27T08:14+0000
2023-07-27T08:14+0000
world
russia-africa summit 2023
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112032273_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bd8cdcb2bf95871a9914d0689849e019.jpg
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the Russia-Africa Summit. The forum is expected to put a special emphasis on food sovereignty and the enhancement of economic, socio-cultural and security cooperation between Russia and the African states. Prior to the summit, Vladimir Putin released an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future," where he stressed the importance of partnership relations between Moscow and Africa. Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112032273_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_289ea38a2681db910adf4ff015c1fc93.jpg
Putin, African heads of state on first day of Russia-Africa Summit
Putin, African heads of state on first day of Russia-Africa Summit
2023-07-27T08:14+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-africa summit 2023, vladimir putin
russia-africa summit 2023, vladimir putin
Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit
The idea of creating the platform for Russo-African cooperation was voiced by Vladimir Putin in July 2018 in Johannesburg during the BRICS summit. The first forum was held in 2019.
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the Russia-Africa Summit. The forum is expected to put a special emphasis on food sovereignty and the enhancement of economic, socio-cultural and security cooperation between Russia and the African states.
Prior to the summit, Vladimir Putin released an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future," where he stressed the importance of partnership relations between Moscow and Africa.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!