The idea of creating the platform for Russo-African cooperation was voiced by Vladimir Putin in July 2018 in Johannesburg en course of BRICS summit. The first forum was held in 2019.
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the Russia-Africa Summit. The forum is expected to put a special emphasis on food sovereignty and the enhancement of economic, socio-cultural and security cooperation between Russia and the African states. Prior to the summit, Vladimir Putin released an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future," where he stressed the importance of partnership relations between Moscow and Africa. Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit

The idea of creating the platform for Russo-African cooperation was voiced by Vladimir Putin in July 2018 in Johannesburg during the BRICS summit. The first forum was held in 2019.
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the Russia-Africa Summit. The forum is expected to put a special emphasis on food sovereignty and the enhancement of economic, socio-cultural and security cooperation between Russia and the African states.
Prior to the summit, Vladimir Putin released an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future," where he stressed the importance of partnership relations between Moscow and Africa.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
