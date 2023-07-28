https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/day-2-vladimir-putin-takes-part-in-russia-africa-summit--1112207975.html

Day 2. Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit

Day 2. Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit

Today is the day two of Russia-Africa Summit – a platform created by Moscow and African leaders to enhance economic cooperation and maintain stability in the region.

Sputnik comes live to you from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session on the second day of the Russia-Africa Summit. Putin will hold bilateral talks with a number of African leaders, including Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammed el-Menfi, Cameroon's President Paul Biya and President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall.Yesterday Vladimir Putin thanked African leaders for coming to Saint Petersburg, vowing to enhance food security on the continent and develop a mutually beneficial relationship.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

