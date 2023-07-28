International
WATCH LIVE Day 2. Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/day-2-vladimir-putin-takes-part-in-russia-africa-summit--1112207975.html
Day 2. Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit
Day 2. Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit
Today is the day two of Russia-Africa Summit – a platform created by Moscow and African leaders to enhance economic cooperation and maintain stability in the region.
2023-07-28T07:53+0000
2023-07-28T07:53+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
russia-africa summit 2023
second russia-africa summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112208158_0:0:3248:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_13ccd41583eeb6ca4f8d02d142bf60aa.jpg
Sputnik comes live to you from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session on the second day of the Russia-Africa Summit. Putin will hold bilateral talks with a number of African leaders, including Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammed el-Menfi, Cameroon's President Paul Biya and President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall.Yesterday Vladimir Putin thanked African leaders for coming to Saint Petersburg, vowing to enhance food security on the continent and develop a mutually beneficial relationship.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin, African heads of state on second day of Russia-Africa Summit
Putin, African heads of state on second day of Russia-Africa Summit
2023-07-28T07:53+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112208158_517:0:3248:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_886de6a0d1b04f166c1e1fc436488903.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, russia-africa summit, russo-african summit
russia, vladimir putin, russia-africa summit, russo-african summit

Day 2. Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Russia-Africa Summit

07:53 GMT 28.07.2023
© Sputnik / PAVEL BEDNYAKOVRussian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© Sputnik / PAVEL BEDNYAKOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Today is day two of the Russia-Africa Summit – a platform created by Moscow and African leaders to enhance economic cooperation and maintain stability in the region.
Sputnik comes live to you from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session on the second day of the Russia-Africa Summit.
Putin will hold bilateral talks with a number of African leaders, including Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammed el-Menfi, Cameroon's President Paul Biya and President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall.
Yesterday Vladimir Putin thanked African leaders for coming to Saint Petersburg, vowing to enhance food security on the continent and develop a mutually beneficial relationship.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала