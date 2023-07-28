https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/giant-martian-volcano-could-be-island-in-ancient-times--study--1112204496.html

Giant Martian Volcano Could Be Island in Ancient Times – Study

Giant Martian Volcano Could Be Island in Ancient Times – Study

When dealing with the research, scientists looked at similar volcanos on Earth to get the better understanding of Olympus Mons, which is 624 km in diameter, roughly the same size as the US state of Arizona or Poland.

2023-07-28T06:23+0000

2023-07-28T06:23+0000

2023-07-28T06:23+0000

beyond politics

portugal

france

canada

us

scientists

study

mars

volcano

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112204337_0:13:854:493_1920x0_80_0_0_97c7492b6bee4ac200f903225663d426.png

The colossal Olympus Mons shield volcano located on Mars could once have been an island in an ancient ocean on the Red Planet, a new study has revealed."We propose that the upper rim of the 6-kilometer high concentric main escarpment surrounding Olympus Mons most likely formed by lava flowing into liquid water when the edifice was an active volcanic island during the late Noachian–early Hesperian," the scientists added.The Noachian and the Hesperian are geologic systems and time periods pertaining to Mars, which approximately correspond to between 4.1 and 3.7 billion years ago.The researchers finally discovered that the shorelines of these islands have sharp escarpments, similar to those that ring Olympus Mons. "This leads us to propose that Olympus Mons was a former volcanic island surrounded by liquid water," the scientists pointed out.They stressed that the findings would help provide “valuable insights into the timing and fate of Martian Oceans” and the history and evolution of the Red Planet on the whole.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/seismic-waves-rippling-through-mars-core-offer-clue-about-how-it-became-hostile-to-life-1109942602.html

portugal

france

canada

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

olympus mons, martian volcano, volcanic island, red planet, ancient ocean, study on mars