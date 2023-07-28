https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/hunter-biden-plea-deal-drama-coup-in-niger-us-child-labor-1112198148.html

Hunter Biden Plea Deal Drama, Coup in Niger, US Child Labor

Hunter Biden Plea Deal Drama, Coup in Niger, US Child Labor

Surprising statements were made under oath at Wednesday’s UFO hearing, and Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign gets rewritten.

Hunter Biden Plea Deal Drama, Coup in Niger, U.S. Child Labor Surprising statements were made under oath at Wednesday’s UFO hearing, and Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign gets rewritten.

Kim Keenan, adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the accusations against Hunter Biden and the plea deal mess that has unfolded in the court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s strange freeze during a press conference on Capitol Hill and the larger issue of aging leaders in Washington, a check in on the Republican presidential field, how the Democratic Party leadership has responded to the Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the gag order leveled at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after violating bail agreements.Guy McPherson, scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology, discusses the possible collapse of the Gulf Stream, the record water temperatures off the Florida coast which are threatening the existence of coral reefs in the area, the ability of species to survive in a rapidly-changing climate, and whether there is much public faith in the current political landscape to provide real climate solutions.Former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses studies showing that AI is expected to replace workers in lower-wage occupations, the coup deposing Nigerien President Mahmoud Bazoum, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks to African leaders at the Russia-Africa Summit, the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington, and the inability of Congress and the Biden administration to come up with immigration policy solutions.Reid Maki, coordinator of the Child Labor Coalition and director of child labor advocacy at the National Consumers League, discusses child labor in the United States, the recent deaths of minors in dangerous workplace environments, how states are rolling back protections for children in workplaces, and the lack of federal watchdogs to track child labor nationally.The Misfits also discuss the deaths of three Marines outside of Camp Lejeune, the death of Sinead O’Connor, reports of forced labor in the US food system, and a penicillin shortage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

