Hunter Biden Plea Deal Falls; Russia Provides Africa Free Grain; Poland Threatens Western Ukraine

Russia is warning Poland and NATO against expeditionary military activities in Western Ukraine.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia is entertaining numerous African leaders in a move to broaden economic and cultural activities on the continent. Also, President Putin announced Russia will provide Africa with grain at no charge.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia is warning Poland and NATO against expeditionary military activities in Western Ukraine.Craig Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss the Biden family scandal. An IRS whistleblower claims that the Biden family received 17 million dollars from foreign entities and is asking for the appointment of a special counsel.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden and Donald Trump's legal issues. Hunter Biden's plea deal has fallen as a clause that provided him with broad immunity and has irked the ruling judge.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli settlers raided the Al Aqsa mosque amid calls for escalation. Also, Yemen wants peace talks but is ready to fight if necessary.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel seems to be disintegrating into chaos as extreme elements battle for political and cultural power.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US constitutional issues. Dan Lazare questions whether the Constitution is useful for modern society's political and legal needs.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. US curbs on chip imports are having a negative effect on the market. Also, the House and Senate are fighting over how much money to provide Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

