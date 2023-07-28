International
Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Collapses While UFO Whistleblowers Testify at Congress
Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Collapses While UFO Whistleblowers Testify at Congress
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Hunter Biden rejecting a plea deal regarding his tax and gun charges.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Hunter Biden rejecting a plea deal regarding his tax and gun charges.
Avi Loeb: Professor and Ph.D in plasma physics.Scott Ritter: Former U.N. Weapons Inspector and Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerRory Riley-Topping: Legal AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Professor Avi Loeb about the UFO Whistleblowers testifying before congress about the government’s program that tracked UAPs for decades.In the second hour, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter joined the team to discuss the advancement of the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and Ukraine’s counteroffensive.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to legal analyst Rory Riley-Topping about Hunter Biden's rejection of the Delaware court's plea deal, along with Rudy Giuliani's defamatory statements in Georgia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Hunter Biden rejecting a plea deal regarding his tax and gun charges.
Avi Loeb: Professor and Ph.D in plasma physics.
Scott Ritter: Former U.N. Weapons Inspector and Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
Rory Riley-Topping: Legal Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Professor Avi Loeb about the UFO Whistleblowers testifying before congress about the government’s program that tracked UAPs for decades.
In the second hour, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter joined the team to discuss the advancement of the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to legal analyst Rory Riley-Topping about Hunter Biden's rejection of the Delaware court's plea deal, along with Rudy Giuliani's defamatory statements in Georgia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
