The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Nigel Farage Exposes British Banking and the Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Nigel Farage Exposes British Banking and the Biden Impeachment Inquiry
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Saudi fighter jet crashing near Yemen, and Zelensky orders an extension on the state of emergency.
Nigel Farage Exposes British Banking and the Biden Impeachment Inquiry
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Saudi fighter jet crashing near Yemen, and Zelensky orders an extension on the state of emergency.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Will Gavin Newsome Replace Joe Biden for 2024? Nigel Farage Exposes the British Banking, and Climate ChangeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Word "Affirming", and the Size of the Biden Corruption In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the banking system weaponized against citizens, Alison Rose of NatWest Bank resigned, and Piers Morgan continues to defend Nazis in Ukraine. Ian discussed the details of Nigel Farage and NatWest Bank closing Farage's account for allegedly political reasons. Ian commented on British commentator Piers Morgan and his continuous willful ignorance of Nazis within the Ukrainian government.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Christian Scientists, the Biden crime family corruption, and Americans being bad at history. Ted talked about the amount of information exposed on the Biden corruption and Republicans beginning impeachment inquiries. Ted spoke on the Hunter Biden case in Delaware and Hunter ordered to stay sober. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:14 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 28.07.2023)
The Backstory
Nigel Farage Exposes British Banking and the Biden Impeachment Inquiry
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Saudi fighter jet crashing near Yemen, and Zelensky orders an extension on the state of emergency.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Will Gavin Newsome Replace Joe Biden for 2024? Nigel Farage Exposes the British Banking, and Climate Change

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Word "Affirming", and the Size of the Biden Corruption

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the banking system weaponized against citizens, Alison Rose of NatWest Bank resigned, and Piers Morgan continues to defend Nazis in Ukraine. Ian discussed the details of Nigel Farage and NatWest Bank closing Farage's account for allegedly political reasons. Ian commented on British commentator Piers Morgan and his continuous willful ignorance of Nazis within the Ukrainian government.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Christian Scientists, the Biden crime family corruption, and Americans being bad at history. Ted talked about the amount of information exposed on the Biden corruption and Republicans beginning impeachment inquiries. Ted spoke on the Hunter Biden case in Delaware and Hunter ordered to stay sober.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
