Nigel Farage Exposes British Banking and the Biden Impeachment Inquiry

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Saudi fighter jet crashing near Yemen, and Zelensky orders an extension on the state of emergency.

2023-07-28T04:14+0000

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Will Gavin Newsome Replace Joe Biden for 2024? Nigel Farage Exposes the British Banking, and Climate ChangeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Word "Affirming", and the Size of the Biden Corruption In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the banking system weaponized against citizens, Alison Rose of NatWest Bank resigned, and Piers Morgan continues to defend Nazis in Ukraine. Ian discussed the details of Nigel Farage and NatWest Bank closing Farage's account for allegedly political reasons. Ian commented on British commentator Piers Morgan and his continuous willful ignorance of Nazis within the Ukrainian government.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Christian Scientists, the Biden crime family corruption, and Americans being bad at history. Ted talked about the amount of information exposed on the Biden corruption and Republicans beginning impeachment inquiries. Ted spoke on the Hunter Biden case in Delaware and Hunter ordered to stay sober. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

