Report: US Abrams Tanks May Arrive on Ukrainian Battlefield by September

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Sputnik) - US-made Abrams tanks will reportedly make their way onto the battlefield in Ukraine later this year in September. 28.07.2023, Sputnik International

Citing six people familiar with the planning, US media reported a number of Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany in August, with the intention that they will be refurbished prior to delivery in Ukraine the month after. The initial tranche will reportedly include six to eight tanks, with plans to send 31 in total.However, before Ukraine can employ the tanks, individuals are expected to first complete a 10-week training course which is due to wrap up just as the Abrams arrive in Germany. One official reportedly stated training will be widespread and "not only for repairs but spares."Tanks being tapped by officials are not fresh off the manufacture lines; in fact, it's older systems that are being stripped of sensitive technology and only then being included in deliveries.The August-September forecast is the most clear timeline on the deliveries to date as Biden officials have repeatedly shied away from offering a concrete time frame on the deployments. It was previously indicated that tank shipments would take place sometime over the fall.The US first committed to dispatching 31 M1 Abrams tanks over the spring as part of a larger effort to encourage NATO members to ship Leopard tanks to the Kiev regime.Recent estimates suggest that since the start of the special operation, Ukraine has lost upwards of 10,000 tanks and other armored vehicles, including Western arms after Kiev's struggling counteroffensive hit a stalemate.Details surrounding the tank shipment come days after US media reports suggested Western nations were making moves to ship out F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, more specifically that they would be provided for at the end of 2023.

