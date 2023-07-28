https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/us-defense-diplomacy-chiefs-to-visit-australia-for-talks-on-bolstering-regional-cooperation-1112202308.html

US Defense, Diplomacy Chiefs to Visit Australia for Talks on Bolstering Regional Cooperation

US Defense, Diplomacy Chiefs to Visit Australia for Talks on Bolstering Regional Cooperation

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in Australia with their respective counterparts for talks on furthering cooperation in a variety of areas across the Indo-Pacific region.

2023-07-28T02:58+0000

2023-07-28T02:58+0000

2023-07-28T02:56+0000

world

antony blinken

indo-pacific

australia

lloyd austin

pentagon

us state department

defense department

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096385407_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e6366798f432e807593db61f4138af.jpg

The US officials will link up in Australia as part of two separate trips to the region. Austin’s trip includes a stop in Papua New Guinea, while Blinken will also stop in Tonga and New Zealand. In Australia, Austin and Blinken will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong for the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN). The officials will identify areas of potential cooperation and chart ways to move forward on them, the Defense Department said in a statement. Austin will also visit US and Australian troops participating in the exercise Talisman Sabre while visiting the country. The officials' trips to the Indo-Pacific and their efforts to expand security cooperation with Australia come amid efforts by the United States to counter China’s influence in the region. However, the Biden administration has rejected the notion that engagement with countries in the region is aimed at addressing China, claiming that the United States does not force countries to choose between the two powers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/lloyd-austin-says-us-not-seeking-permanent-basing-in-papua-new-guinea-1112173736.html

indo-pacific

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indo-pacific region, australia, us defense secretary lloyd austin, secretary of state antony blinken, regional cooperation