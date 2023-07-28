https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/us-interest-rate-rises-to-highest-level-in-22-years-as-recession-looms-1112195629.html

US Interest Rate Rises to Highest Level in 22 Years as Recession Looms

US Interest Rate Rises to Highest Level in 22 Years as Recession Looms

Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including the US interest rates.

2023-07-28T04:54+0000

2023-07-28T04:54+0000

2023-07-28T09:50+0000

the final countdown

hunter biden

us federal reserve

interest rates

rudy giuliani

russia

climate

climate change

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112195471_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d60c9d7c10997e1188c8c3502c338114.jpg

U.S. Interest Rate Rises to Highest Level in 22 Years as Recession Looms Host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news in this episode of The Final Countdown, including the U.S. interest rates.

Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneMitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought LeaderSteve Gill: Attorney, CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystThe show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune to discuss the Hunter Biden plea deal.In the second half of the first hour, Mitch Roschelle joins to discuss the Federal Interest Rates.The second hour begins with Steve Gill, an attorney, and CEO of Gill Media, to discuss Giuliani's backtracking.The show closes with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Russia and Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, hunter biden plea deal, federal interest rates, giuliani's backtracking, russia and ukraine, what's happening in ukraine