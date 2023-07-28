https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/us-senate-overwhelmingly-passes-2024-defense-bill-1112200750.html

US Senate Overwhelmingly Passes 2024 Defense Bill

The US Senate easily passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Thursday night, following a 86-11 vote. The bill will still have to be negotiated...

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

Senators voted on several amendments from Wednesday to Thursday night as they wrapped up the biggest bill of the year before the coming August recess. The $866 billion bill passed with wide bipartisan support.The Senate opened up discussions on the NDAA last week. The Senate, which is narrowly controlled by the Democrats, wanted to keep the defense bill bipartisan, unlike in the GOP controlled House where a number of culture related amendments were added to it, resulting in that version of the bill passing mostly on partisan lines. Only four Democrats supported the bill in the House.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised both parties for working together on the bill.“I’ve said repeatedly that the NDAA is an opportunity for the Senate to show we can work on the biggest issues facing our country through bipartisanship, cooperation, honest debate,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “That’s what we have seen play out so far here on the floor: bipartisanship.Schumer called it a "welcome departure" from what happened in the House.NDAA bills typically pass both chambers with bipartisan support.Two bipartisan amendments were added to the Senate version of the bill, both focusing on China and other nations considered . One blacklisted the country from buying farmland in the United States and the other would require more transparency for US entities investing in sensitive technologies in "adversarial nations."Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he would vote against the bill, writing an op-ed on Monday titled "The Pentagon doesn't need $866bn. I oppose this bloated defense budget." Sanders followed through and voted against the bill.On Thursday, Sanders proposed an amendment that would have cut military spending by 10%, but both parties overwhelmingly opposed it and it failed 88-11. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) voted for it, a rare instance of a Republican favoring military cuts. The amendment would have also penalized the Pentagon if it failed another audit, which it has for five consecutive times.Like the House version of the bill, the Senate version extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) which contributes billions in aid to the Kiev regime, through the fiscal year 2027. It also authorizes more spending on weapon technology and military partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, a growing feature of the military budget which has increased US tensions with China.More to come.

