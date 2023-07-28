https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/watch-live-russian-and-african-executives-discuss-energy-cooperation-1112208813.html

Watch Live: Russian and African Executives Discuss Energy Cooperation

Watch Live: Russian and African Executives Discuss Energy Cooperation

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg where Russian and African business leaders take part in the panel session “Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Cooperation.”

2023-07-28T07:27+0000

2023-07-28T07:27+0000

2023-07-28T07:29+0000

world

russia

russia-africa summit 2023

second russia-africa summit

energy security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1105010193_0:146:3123:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_f97bcd845b235406260130b7131fb154.jpg

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African business leaders are taking part in the panel session “Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Cooperation.” The discussion will revolve around a number of projects on the African continent, related to the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 – to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” Special emphasis will be made on electrification of certain African countries and the role Russian companies may play in this process.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Panel session: 'Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Co-operation' Panel session: 'Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Co-operation' 2023-07-28T07:27+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, africa, energy cooperation