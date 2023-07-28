https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/watch-live-russian-and-african-executives-discuss-energy-cooperation-1112208813.html
Watch Live: Russian and African Executives Discuss Energy Cooperation
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg where Russian and African business leaders take part in the panel session “Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Cooperation.”
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African business leaders are taking part in the panel session “Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Cooperation.” The discussion will revolve around a number of projects on the African continent, related to the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 – to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” Special emphasis will be made on electrification of certain African countries and the role Russian companies may play in this process.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
07:27 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 07:29 GMT 28.07.2023)
Today is day two of the Russia-Africa Summit – a platform created by Moscow and African leaders to enhance economic cooperation and maintain stability in the region.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African business leaders are taking part in the panel session “Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Cooperation.”
The discussion will revolve around a number of projects on the African continent, related to the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 – to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” Special emphasis will be made on electrification of certain African countries and the role Russian companies may play in this process.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!