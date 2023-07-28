https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/watch-live-russian-and-african-scholars-discuss-science-and-technological-sovereignty-1112210124.html
Watch Live: Russian and African Scholars Discuss Science and Technological Sovereignty
Watch Live: Russian and African Scholars Discuss Science and Technological Sovereignty
Today is the day two of Russia-Africa Summit – a platform created by Moscow and African leaders to enhance economic cooperation and maintain stability in the region.
Sputnik comes live to you from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African scholars are participating in a panel session, "Fundamental Science: The Cornerstone of Technological Sovereignty", at the Russia-Africa Summit.The session is being attended by the most prominent representatives from various scientific fields from Russia and Africa. Earlier Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed the important role technological sovereignty plays in economic development. Participants of the panel session will also discuss the prospects of joint science and technological projects, from nuclear physics to neurobiology.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Watch Live: Russian and African Scholars Discuss Science and Technological Sovereignty
Today is the day two of the Russia-Africa Summit – a platform created by Moscow and African leaders to enhance economic cooperation and maintain stability in the region.
Sputnik comes live to you from Saint Petersburg, where Russian and African scholars are participating in a panel session, “Fundamental Science: The Cornerstone of Technological Sovereignty”, at the Russia-Africa Summit.
The session is being attended by the most prominent representatives from various scientific fields from Russia and Africa. Earlier Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed the important role technological sovereignty plays in economic development.
Participants of the panel session will also discuss the prospects of joint science and technological projects, from nuclear physics to neurobiology.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!