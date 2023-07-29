International
LIVE: Putin Holds Meetings With His African Counterparts
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Additional Trump Felony Charges, US GDP Growth, Korean War at 70 Years
Additional Trump Felony Charges, US GDP Growth, Korean War at 70 Years
Former President Trump receives additional felony charges relating to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the White House push for Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring he would ignore the Supreme Court's decision on their rulings over judicial reform, the fallout of a coup in Niger, the anniversary of the Nicaraguan revolution, and this years National Whistleblowers Week events in Washington DC.Nuclear weapons expert and Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group Greg Mello discusses the history of the Manhattan Project with the release of the blockbuster film "Oppenheimer", how the US nuclear weapons program was used to target the Soviet Union, how the United States is upgrading its aged nuclear program, and what concerns for "major power conflict" Pentagon policy presents to the world.Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses additional felony charges handed to former President Donald Trump, the likelihood of Trump facing prison time, whether the US has achieved the economic "soft landing" after positive GDP numbers, the issue of gerontocracy in Washington, and if there are any feasible GOP candidate alternatives to Donald Trump in the 2024 election.Member of Korean diaspora organization Nodutdol Betsy Yoon discusses the docking of nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea by US military forces, how the US armistice that ended active fighting in Korea affects the situation on the peninsula today, and an update on the situation regarding US military defector to North Korea Travis King.The Misfits also discuss this week's News of the Weird, including a doubly-gifted man, heat withering cacti, and a self-inserted brain chip.
Additional Trump Felony Charges, US GDP Growth, Korean War at 70 Years

04:04 GMT 29.07.2023
Additional Trump Felony Charges, US GDP Growth, Korean War at 70 Years
Former President Trump receives additional felony charges relating to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the White House push for Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring he would ignore the Supreme Court's decision on their rulings over judicial reform, the fallout of a coup in Niger, the anniversary of the Nicaraguan revolution, and this years National Whistleblowers Week events in Washington DC.
Nuclear weapons expert and Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group Greg Mello discusses the history of the Manhattan Project with the release of the blockbuster film “Oppenheimer”, how the US nuclear weapons program was used to target the Soviet Union, how the United States is upgrading its aged nuclear program, and what concerns for “major power conflict” Pentagon policy presents to the world.
Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses additional felony charges handed to former President Donald Trump, the likelihood of Trump facing prison time, whether the US has achieved the economic “soft landing” after positive GDP numbers, the issue of gerontocracy in Washington, and if there are any feasible GOP candidate alternatives to Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Member of Korean diaspora organization Nodutdol Betsy Yoon discusses the docking of nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea by US military forces, how the US armistice that ended active fighting in Korea affects the situation on the peninsula today, and an update on the situation regarding US military defector to North Korea Travis King.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a doubly-gifted man, heat withering cacti, and a self-inserted brain chip.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
