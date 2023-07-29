https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/biden-in-first-ever-publicly-acknowledges-7th-grandchild-from-hunter-1112235321.html

Biden in First-Ever Publicly Acknowledges 7th Grandchild From Hunter

Biden in First-Ever Publicly Acknowledges 7th Grandchild From Hunter

President Biden issued a statement on Friday that acknowledged that Navy Roberts is his son's daughter and his 7th grandchild.

2023-07-29T03:08+0000

2023-07-29T03:08+0000

2023-07-29T03:05+0000

americas

joe biden

white house

hunter biden

child support

jill biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083303848_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_96f2d11d8d29cd3b46c7d7917bf75dcb.jpg

US President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild for the very first time on Friday in a statement that specifically described her as a grandchild.It was marked first acknowledgment by the president that the child was his son’s daughter. Hunter Biden was earlier forced to take a DNA test after Roberts sued him for child support. The two recently settled the child support case for an undisclosed monthly payment by Hunter Biden. Roberts was also suing for the right to give Navy Roberts the Biden last name, but she dropped that request as part of the settlement.Hunter Biden wrote in his 2021 memoir that he met Lunden Roberts while in the throes of a drug and alcohol addiction, which included crack cocaine.The Biden administration was the subject of criticism for refusing to acknowledge the child, something that intensified as Biden’s other grandchildren frequently visited the White House.The first son has four other children, three with his first wife, one with Roberts, and one with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. Joe Biden has two other grandchildren from his eldest son Beau, who died from cancer in 2015.The commander-in-chief credited his grandchildren for convincing him to run for president in 2020.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/is-bidens-doj-not-indicting-hunter-to-let-statute-of-limitations-expire-1112230020.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

navy roberts, navy biden, how many kids does hunter biden have, illegitimate biden child,