https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/bird-strike-brought-down-us-fighter-jet-during-november-training---report-1112233275.html

Bird Strike Brought Down US Fighter Jet During November Training - Report

Bird Strike Brought Down US Fighter Jet During November Training - Report

A US Air Force investigation that a T-38 fighter jet that crashed during a training flight was struck by a bird.

2023-07-29T00:04+0000

2023-07-29T00:04+0000

2023-07-29T00:02+0000

military

mississippi

us air force

air force

plane crash

fighter jet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106473/08/1064730896_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_eb967bc9e59590595b444c4a714b4c81.jpg

The T-38 Talon fighter jet that crashed in Mississippi last November was caused after the plane collided with a bird, shattering its canopy and causing debris to be sucked into the plane’s engines, which failed soon after.The pilot, an instructor on a training flight, was forced to eject and landed in a forest where he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The crash was detailed in an incident report released by the US Air Force earlier this month. The plane was completely destroyed and cost an estimated $8.5 million, the report noted.The pilot was previously described by the Air Force Base Vice Wing Commander as “highly experienced and capable.” The report added that avoiding the bird would have been impossible for the pilot. It further notes that “the greatest risk for the training identified was a possible bird strike.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20190702/us-air-forces-a-10-warthog-strikes-bird-drops-three-dummy-bombs-over-florida-1076126866.html

mississippi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

t-38, fighter jet crash, what happens when planes hit birds, do planes crash when they hit birds?