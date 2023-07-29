https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/elon-musk-says-russia-ukraine-should-start-turning-other-cheek-to-end-cycle-of-conflict-1112235614.html

Elon Musk Says Russia, Ukraine Should Start 'Turning Other Cheek' to End Cycle of Conflict

Elon Musk Says Russia, Ukraine Should Start 'Turning Other Cheek' to End Cycle of Conflict

Billionaire Elon Musk said that he believes Ukraine and Russia should adopt the Christian principle of "turning the other cheek" and forgive each other to end the conflict.

2023-07-29T02:53+0000

2023-07-29T02:53+0000

2023-07-29T02:53+0000

world

elon musk

ukraine

russia

nato

x

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg

"The thing is that people in Ukraine and in Russia can find a million reasons to hate the other side, if you just look at the history," Musk said on Friday in an online conversation on X platform. "So this is why you know, the Christian principle of turning the other cheek is a very wise one because if you do not ultimately forgive your enemy, you're stuck in a cycle of retribution forever." There has to be some realism and we cannot label Russia as "pure devil" and Ukraine "pure angel" because "there are no angels in war," Musk added. 'Turning the other cheek' is an old Christian phrase that has its origin in the Sermon on the Mount in the New Testament. One should respond to the other with retort. Elon Musk had an online discussion on his newly named platform "X" with the American entrepreneur and a candidate in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday. Musk spent a considerable amount of time talking with Ramaswamy about the Ukrainian crisis. Ramaswamy voiced his opinion that NATO should not admit Ukraine and that the Pentagon's leadership needs new people.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

x, ukraine conflict, russia's special operation, elon musk calls for peace