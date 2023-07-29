International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/greece-lifts-state-of-emergency-declared-in-rhodes-due-to-fires-1112249161.html
Greece Lifts State of Emergency Declared in Rhodes Due to Fires
Greece Lifts State of Emergency Declared in Rhodes Due to Fires
Greece has lifted a state of emergency that was imposed earlier this week on the island of Rhodes due to severe forest fires, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said on Saturday.
2023-07-29T17:40+0000
2023-07-29T17:40+0000
world
rhodes
greece
wildfires
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112249147_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b3613335a7d992301da377e11d27fed1.jpg
Fires started in Rhodes on July 18, with the entire island put under a state of emergency on Wednesday. Almost 20,000 people, mostly tourists, were evacuated from the area, which has made it the largest evacuation operation of its kind in Greek history. However, strong civil protection forces on Rhodes still remain in full combat readiness, the ministry added. The state of emergency allows authorities to speed up response measures, especially with regard to funding allocation, without red tape.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210802/fire-in-rhodes-under-control-as-greece-continues-to-fight-extreme-heat---photos-videos-1083507500.html
rhodes
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112249147_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43014eceb8e637cac5076eb11c37c8d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
greece, rhodes, wildfires, emergency
greece, rhodes, wildfires, emergency

Greece Lifts State of Emergency Declared in Rhodes Due to Fires

17:40 GMT 29.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Spyros BakalisПожарный держит кошку и двух кроликов после того, как спас их от пожара на греческом острове Родос
Пожарный держит кошку и двух кроликов после того, как спас их от пожара на греческом острове Родос - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Spyros Bakalis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece has lifted a state of emergency that was imposed earlier this week on the island of Rhodes due to severe forest fires, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said on Saturday.
Fires started in Rhodes on July 18, with the entire island put under a state of emergency on Wednesday. Almost 20,000 people, mostly tourists, were evacuated from the area, which has made it the largest evacuation operation of its kind in Greek history.
"The state of emergency in Rhodes due to forest fires that swept the island in previous days has been lifted. Residents and visitors have already received relevant notifications via the European unified emergency number 112 that they can safely return to their places of residence," the ministry said in a statement.
Firefighters look at a wildfire burning next to the beach of the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. Picture taken May 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2021
World
Fire in Rhodes Under Control as Greece Continues to Fight Extreme Heat - Photos, Videos
2 August 2021, 09:08 GMT
However, strong civil protection forces on Rhodes still remain in full combat readiness, the ministry added.
The state of emergency allows authorities to speed up response measures, especially with regard to funding allocation, without red tape.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала