https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/greece-lifts-state-of-emergency-declared-in-rhodes-due-to-fires-1112249161.html

Greece Lifts State of Emergency Declared in Rhodes Due to Fires

Greece Lifts State of Emergency Declared in Rhodes Due to Fires

Greece has lifted a state of emergency that was imposed earlier this week on the island of Rhodes due to severe forest fires, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said on Saturday.

2023-07-29T17:40+0000

2023-07-29T17:40+0000

2023-07-29T17:40+0000

world

rhodes

greece

wildfires

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112249147_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b3613335a7d992301da377e11d27fed1.jpg

Fires started in Rhodes on July 18, with the entire island put under a state of emergency on Wednesday. Almost 20,000 people, mostly tourists, were evacuated from the area, which has made it the largest evacuation operation of its kind in Greek history. However, strong civil protection forces on Rhodes still remain in full combat readiness, the ministry added. The state of emergency allows authorities to speed up response measures, especially with regard to funding allocation, without red tape.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210802/fire-in-rhodes-under-control-as-greece-continues-to-fight-extreme-heat---photos-videos-1083507500.html

rhodes

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, rhodes, wildfires, emergency