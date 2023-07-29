Joe Biden Expected to Go on Ten Day Vacation

International
LIVE: Putin Holds Meetings With His African Counterparts
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner passing away, and Documents released showing the White House pressured Facebook to censor speech.
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Biden Claims to Have Cured Cancer, Elderly Political Leaders, and Russia's History with AfricaKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Joe Biden is a Lousy Father, Twitter Blue, and RFK Jr's Support for Israel In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the mainstream media's ignorance of Africa, drone warfare, and elderly American politicians. Daniel discussed the affirmative action decision by the Supreme Court and rich parents donating to colleges. Daniel commented on Mitch McConnell's senior moment and Joe Biden going on a ten-day vacation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about Youtube loosening its restrictions, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's years of support for Israel, and rent in Southern California. Kim discussed the problems with Joe Biden's parenting skills and how Hunter Biden has been frustrated with funding the Biden family. Kim spoke about the rising rent prices in Los Angeles and RFK Jr's stance on Israel.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:05 GMT 29.07.2023 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 29.07.2023)
The Backstory
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Biden Claims to Have Cured Cancer, Elderly Political Leaders, and Russia's History with Africa

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Joe Biden is a Lousy Father, Twitter Blue, and RFK Jr's Support for Israel

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the mainstream media's ignorance of Africa, drone warfare, and elderly American politicians. Daniel discussed the affirmative action decision by the Supreme Court and rich parents donating to colleges. Daniel commented on Mitch McConnell's senior moment and Joe Biden going on a ten-day vacation.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about Youtube loosening its restrictions, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's years of support for Israel, and rent in Southern California. Kim discussed the problems with Joe Biden's parenting skills and how Hunter Biden has been frustrated with funding the Biden family. Kim spoke about the rising rent prices in Los Angeles and RFK Jr's stance on Israel.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
