https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/joe-biden-expected-to-go-on-ten-day-vacation-1112232888.html

Joe Biden Expected to Go on Ten Day Vacation

Joe Biden Expected to Go on Ten Day Vacation

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner passing away, and Documents released showing the White House pressured Facebook to censor speech.

2023-07-29T04:05+0000

2023-07-29T04:05+0000

2023-07-29T12:11+0000

the backstory

radio

west africa

drones

weaponry

ukraine

wilmington

fbi

israel

robert f. kennedy jr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112232731_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0d244e3d8ffda535016aa1a9523729d5.png

Joe Biden Expected to Go on Ten Day Vacation On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner passing away, and Documents released showing the White House pressured Facebook to censor speech.

Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Biden Claims to Have Cured Cancer, Elderly Political Leaders, and Russia's History with AfricaKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Joe Biden is a Lousy Father, Twitter Blue, and RFK Jr's Support for Israel In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the mainstream media's ignorance of Africa, drone warfare, and elderly American politicians. Daniel discussed the affirmative action decision by the Supreme Court and rich parents donating to colleges. Daniel commented on Mitch McConnell's senior moment and Joe Biden going on a ten-day vacation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about Youtube loosening its restrictions, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's years of support for Israel, and rent in Southern California. Kim discussed the problems with Joe Biden's parenting skills and how Hunter Biden has been frustrated with funding the Biden family. Kim spoke about the rising rent prices in Los Angeles and RFK Jr's stance on Israel.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

west africa

ukraine

wilmington

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, russia-africa relations, joe biden's health issues, drone warfare, affirmative action, rfk jr's support for israel, hunter biden's crimes