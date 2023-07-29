https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/mass-rally-in-tel-aviv-against-judicial-reform--1112245524.html

Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform

Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform

Israel has been rocked by political protests since January when controversial reform plan was first unveiled. Demonstrations intensified in July as Parliament began the official discussion of amendments and passed part of the in the first reading.

2023-07-29T17:17+0000

2023-07-29T17:17+0000

2023-07-29T17:17+0000

world

middle east

judicial reform

israel

benjamin netanyahu

knesset

political protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112245365_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_aa5a0129e629678bd4048e6b73353ca9.jpg

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Tel Aviv where Israelis protest against government judicial reform. Opponents of the bill believe that the changes will over-empower the Knesset (Parliament) and executive branch while undermining the position of the Supreme Court. They stress that reform will curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the ruling coalition a greater say in the selection of judges. Advocates of the bill, including PM Benjamin Netanyahu, insist that Knessent and government are elected directly by the Israeli people, while judges are appointed officials – that is why their powers undermine democracy.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform 29 July Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform 29 July 2023-07-29T17:17+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, political protest, judicial reform, knesset reform, protest israel