Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform
Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform
Israel has been rocked by political protests since January when controversial reform plan was first unveiled. Demonstrations intensified in July as Parliament began the official discussion of amendments and passed part of the in the first reading.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Tel Aviv where Israelis protest against government judicial reform. Opponents of the bill believe that the changes will over-empower the Knesset (Parliament) and executive branch while undermining the position of the Supreme Court. They stress that reform will curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the ruling coalition a greater say in the selection of judges. Advocates of the bill, including PM Benjamin Netanyahu, insist that Knessent and government are elected directly by the Israeli people, while judges are appointed officials – that is why their powers undermine democracy.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Mass Rally in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform
Israel has been rocked by political protests since January, when a controversial reform plan was first unveiled. Demonstrations intensified in July as Parliament began the official discussion of amendments and passed part of them in the first reading.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Tel Aviv where Israelis protest against government judicial reform.
Opponents of the bill believe that the changes will over-empower the Knesset (Parliament) and executive branch while undermining the position of the Supreme Court. They stress that reform will curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the ruling coalition a greater say in the selection of judges.
Advocates of the bill, including PM Benjamin Netanyahu, insist that Knessent and government are elected directly by the Israeli people, while judges are appointed officials – that is why their powers undermine democracy.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!