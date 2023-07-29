Putin: Ball Now on Ukraine’s Side With Regard to Talks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine abandoned the agreements reached after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev area and Moscow does not understand why Western countries are dragging Ukraine into NATO, creating a security threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Not everyone knows this, but we know it well, that Kiev received its sovereignty and independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union on the basis of a declaration of independence, and in this declaration it was written in black and white that Ukraine is a neutral state. And for us, it is of fundamental importance," Putin said at a Friday meeting in St. Petersburg with the heads of African delegations.
"Why the West began to draw Ukraine into NATO is not very clear to us."
The Russian leader added that Moscow has repeatedly publicly voiced its readiness for talks with Kiev.
"But after the withdrawal of our troops from near Kiev - and we were asked to do this in order to create conditions for the conclusion of a final agreement - the Kiev authorities abandoned all previous agreements," Putin said, adding that now, "the ball is completely on their side."
He further underscored that despite the West's failure to comply with the UN Charter, Russia is in fact ready to seek a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine Conflict.
"They do not care for the UN Charter, they refer to the international law only when they believe that these tools can be used against someone, in this case against Russia. They will not succeed, it is too primitive," he stated.
"If they really want someone to comply with the UN Charter and other documents of international law, they have to comply with the same norms themselves. But this, nevertheless, does not mean that we do not want and do not seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict."
Doubling down, Putin noted that Russia has not in any regards violated the UN Charter and acts in full accordance with it, adding that its principles should be respected by all. "There should not be any double standards, unilateral sanctions and attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of others," he said.
Moscow Values African Countries’ Approach in Finding Ukraine Solution
The Russian president went on to state during the Friday meeting that Russia has carefully analyzed the thoughts and considerations of African countries on Ukraine, and appreciates their determination to find a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.
During the meeting dedicated to the topic of Ukraine, the Russian leader expressed the hope that African colleagues understand the nature and origins of the Ukraine crisis.
"We tried to convey our vision of this problem. We believe that the problem did not arise yesterday, and was provoked by some forces in the West, who had been preparing for a hybrid war with our country for many years, doing everything to turn Ukraine into a tool to undermine the foundations of Russia's security, to damage Russian positions in the world, and to undermine our statehood," Putin said.
The Russian president emphasized that it was the coup in Ukraine in 2014, which Western countries actively supported, that led to the current crisis.
Yesterday, 15:19 GMT
Putin also thanked African leaders for their approach in seeking a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.
"I know that you are sincerely striving to render possible assistance in achieving a just and sustainable solution to the conflict, and we, of course, greatly appreciate your balanced approach, as well as the fact that you did not support and do not support the anti-Russian rhetoric, anti-Russian campaign," Putin said.
Putin's comments came amid the Russia-Africa Summit 2023 and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which was held July 27-28. The event has called on delegates from nearly 50 African nations to discuss all matters food security and bolstering ties between Russian and African states.