Ukraine abandoned the agreements reached after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev area and Moscow does not understand why Western countries are dragging Ukraine into NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Not everyone knows this, but we know it well, that Kiev received its sovereignty and independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union on the basis of a declaration of independence, and in this declaration it was written in black and white that Ukraine is a neutral state. And for us, it is of fundamental importance," Putin said at a Friday meeting in St. Petersburg with the heads of African delegations."Why the West began to draw Ukraine into NATO is not very clear to us."The Russian leader added that Moscow has repeatedly publicly voiced its readiness for talks with Kiev. He further underscored that despite the West's failure to comply with the UN Charter, Russia is in fact ready to seek a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine Conflict."They do not care for the UN Charter, they refer to the international law only when they believe that these tools can be used against someone, in this case against Russia. They will not succeed, it is too primitive," he stated. Doubling down, Putin noted that Russia has not in any regards violated the UN Charter and acts in full accordance with it, adding that its principles should be respected by all. "There should not be any double standards, unilateral sanctions and attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of others," he said.Moscow Values African Countries’ Approach in Finding Ukraine SolutionThe Russian president went on to state during the Friday meeting that Russia has carefully analyzed the thoughts and considerations of African countries on Ukraine, and appreciates their determination to find a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.During the meeting dedicated to the topic of Ukraine, the Russian leader expressed the hope that African colleagues understand the nature and origins of the Ukraine crisis.The Russian president emphasized that it was the coup in Ukraine in 2014, which Western countries actively supported, that led to the current crisis.Putin also thanked African leaders for their approach in seeking a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.

