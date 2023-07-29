International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/putin-ball-now-on-ukraines-side-with-regard-to-talks-1112235097.html
Putin: Ball Now on Ukraine’s Side With Regard to Talks
Putin: Ball Now on Ukraine’s Side With Regard to Talks
Ukraine abandoned the agreements reached after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev area and Moscow does not understand why Western countries are dragging Ukraine into NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2023-07-29T02:27+0000
2023-07-29T02:24+0000
world
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
nato
the united nations (un)
un charter
russia-africa summit 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_27a84bf1b0df32922284e7dbc88a43ba.jpg
"Not everyone knows this, but we know it well, that Kiev received its sovereignty and independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union on the basis of a declaration of independence, and in this declaration it was written in black and white that Ukraine is a neutral state. And for us, it is of fundamental importance," Putin said at a Friday meeting in St. Petersburg with the heads of African delegations."Why the West began to draw Ukraine into NATO is not very clear to us."The Russian leader added that Moscow has repeatedly publicly voiced its readiness for talks with Kiev. He further underscored that despite the West's failure to comply with the UN Charter, Russia is in fact ready to seek a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine Conflict."They do not care for the UN Charter, they refer to the international law only when they believe that these tools can be used against someone, in this case against Russia. They will not succeed, it is too primitive," he stated. Doubling down, Putin noted that Russia has not in any regards violated the UN Charter and acts in full accordance with it, adding that its principles should be respected by all. "There should not be any double standards, unilateral sanctions and attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of others," he said.Moscow Values African Countries’ Approach in Finding Ukraine SolutionThe Russian president went on to state during the Friday meeting that Russia has carefully analyzed the thoughts and considerations of African countries on Ukraine, and appreciates their determination to find a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.During the meeting dedicated to the topic of Ukraine, the Russian leader expressed the hope that African colleagues understand the nature and origins of the Ukraine crisis.The Russian president emphasized that it was the coup in Ukraine in 2014, which Western countries actively supported, that led to the current crisis.Putin also thanked African leaders for their approach in seeking a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/west-torpedoed-ukraine-peace-because-we-want-war-with-russia---rfk-jr-1112150461.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russias-partnership-with-africa-contrasts-with-western-colonialism-1112216285.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3929ec7ce8c7118a2c6064f8ff3a6ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, ukraine conflict, nato membership, russia-africa summit 2023, un charter
russian president vladimir putin, ukraine conflict, nato membership, russia-africa summit 2023, un charter

Putin: Ball Now on Ukraine’s Side With Regard to Talks

02:27 GMT 29.07.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia.
Russian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine abandoned the agreements reached after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev area and Moscow does not understand why Western countries are dragging Ukraine into NATO, creating a security threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Not everyone knows this, but we know it well, that Kiev received its sovereignty and independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union on the basis of a declaration of independence, and in this declaration it was written in black and white that Ukraine is a neutral state. And for us, it is of fundamental importance," Putin said at a Friday meeting in St. Petersburg with the heads of African delegations.
"Why the West began to draw Ukraine into NATO is not very clear to us."
The Russian leader added that Moscow has repeatedly publicly voiced its readiness for talks with Kiev.
"But after the withdrawal of our troops from near Kiev - and we were asked to do this in order to create conditions for the conclusion of a final agreement - the Kiev authorities abandoned all previous agreements," Putin said, adding that now, "the ball is completely on their side."
He further underscored that despite the West's failure to comply with the UN Charter, Russia is in fact ready to seek a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine Conflict.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., returns to the witness table during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2023
World
West 'Torpedoed' Ukraine Peace 'Because We Want War With Russia' - RFK Jr.
26 July, 09:51 GMT
"They do not care for the UN Charter, they refer to the international law only when they believe that these tools can be used against someone, in this case against Russia. They will not succeed, it is too primitive," he stated.
"If they really want someone to comply with the UN Charter and other documents of international law, they have to comply with the same norms themselves. But this, nevertheless, does not mean that we do not want and do not seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict."
Doubling down, Putin noted that Russia has not in any regards violated the UN Charter and acts in full accordance with it, adding that its principles should be respected by all. "There should not be any double standards, unilateral sanctions and attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of others," he said.

Moscow Values African Countries’ Approach in Finding Ukraine Solution

The Russian president went on to state during the Friday meeting that Russia has carefully analyzed the thoughts and considerations of African countries on Ukraine, and appreciates their determination to find a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.
During the meeting dedicated to the topic of Ukraine, the Russian leader expressed the hope that African colleagues understand the nature and origins of the Ukraine crisis.
"We tried to convey our vision of this problem. We believe that the problem did not arise yesterday, and was provoked by some forces in the West, who had been preparing for a hybrid war with our country for many years, doing everything to turn Ukraine into a tool to undermine the foundations of Russia's security, to damage Russian positions in the world, and to undermine our statehood," Putin said.
The Russian president emphasized that it was the coup in Ukraine in 2014, which Western countries actively supported, that led to the current crisis.
Vladimir Putin greets Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
Africa
Russia's Partnership With Africa Contrasts With Western Colonialism
Yesterday, 15:19 GMT
Putin also thanked African leaders for their approach in seeking a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.
"I know that you are sincerely striving to render possible assistance in achieving a just and sustainable solution to the conflict, and we, of course, greatly appreciate your balanced approach, as well as the fact that you did not support and do not support the anti-Russian rhetoric, anti-Russian campaign," Putin said.

Putin's comments came amid the Russia-Africa Summit 2023 and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which was held July 27-28. The event has called on delegates from nearly 50 African nations to discuss all matters food security and bolstering ties between Russian and African states.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала