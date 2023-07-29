https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/putin-holds-meetings-with-his-african-counterparts--1112238495.html

Putin Holds Meetings With His African Counterparts

Previous meeting between two heads of states took place in June, when politicians discussed African peace plan for Ukraine and ways to bolster cooperation among BRICS nations.

Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with leaders of the African nations in the aftermath of the Russia-Africa Summit. Putin repeatedly stressed the role of African nations in the emerging multi-polar world order and observed that the African continent has become a new center of power in international relations.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

