International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/putin-holds-meetings-with-his-african-counterparts--1112238495.html
Putin Holds Meetings With His African Counterparts
Putin Holds Meetings With His African Counterparts
Previous meeting between two heads of states took place in June, when politicians discussed African peace plan for Ukraine and ways to bolster cooperation among BRICS nations.
2023-07-29T09:15+0000
2023-07-29T09:21+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
south africa
cyril ramaphosa
brics
ibrahim traore
denis sassou nguesso
burkina faso
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112240043_0:127:3188:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_614ac4365d13cc0979dbef736c1c303b.jpg
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with leaders of the African nations in the aftermath of the Russia-Africa Summit. Putin repeatedly stressed the role of African nations in the emerging multi-polar world order and observed that the African continent has become a new center of power in international relations.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
russia
south africa
burkina faso
mali
democratic republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin holds meeting with South African counterpart
Putin holds meeting with South African counterpart
2023-07-29T09:15+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112240043_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1aaf0c98b2f12ee08104d8f71302bb22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, putin, vladimir putin ramaphosa, brics, russia-south africa
russia, putin, vladimir putin ramaphosa, brics, russia-south africa

Putin Holds Meetings With His African Counterparts

09:15 GMT 29.07.2023 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 29.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and African leaders discuss Ukrainian crisis
Vladimir Putin and African leaders discuss Ukrainian crisis - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Putin will hold bilateral talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Interim President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore, the Interim President of Mali Colonel Assimi Goita and the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.
Sputnik is live from Saint Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with leaders of the African nations in the aftermath of the Russia-Africa Summit. Putin repeatedly stressed the role of African nations in the emerging multi-polar world order and observed that the African continent has become a new center of power in international relations.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала