Putin Says Russia-Africa Summit Held at Good Level With Good Results
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russia-Africa summit went well and with good results.
"It seems to me that it [Russia-Africa summit] was held at a very good level and with good results," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Putin also thanked Sassou Nguesso for the decision to visit the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
