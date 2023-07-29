International
Putin Says Russia-Africa Summit Held at Good Level With Good Results
Putin Says Russia-Africa Summit Held at Good Level With Good Results
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russia-Africa summit went well and with good results.
"It seems to me that it [Russia-Africa summit] was held at a very good level and with good results," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Putin also thanked Sassou Nguesso for the decision to visit the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
russia, vladimir putin, russia-africa summit, russo-african summit, economic cooperation

15:53 GMT 29.07.2023
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russia-Africa summit went well and with good results.
"It seems to me that it [Russia-Africa summit] was held at a very good level and with good results," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.
Putin also thanked Sassou Nguesso for the decision to visit the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
