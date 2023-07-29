https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/putin-says-russia-africa-summit-held-at-good-level-with-good-results-1112246353.html

Putin Says Russia-Africa Summit Held at Good Level With Good Results

Putin Says Russia-Africa Summit Held at Good Level With Good Results

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russia-Africa summit went well and with good results.

"It seems to me that it [Russia-Africa summit] was held at a very good level and with good results," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Putin also thanked Sassou Nguesso for the decision to visit the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

