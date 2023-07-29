https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/russia-bans-rice-exports-until-december-31-2023-1112239207.html
Russia Bans Rice Exports Until December 31, 2023
The Russian government said on Saturday that it had imposed a ban on the export of rice and rice groats until December 31, 2023, in order to to maintain stability in the domestic market.
"The government has imposed a temporary ban on the export of rice and rice groats. The restriction will be in effect until December 31, 2023. The decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic market," the government said on Telegram. The ban will not affect the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, the government also said. Rice and rice groats could be sent abroad for humanitarian aid, as well as within the framework of international transit transportation, the government added.
