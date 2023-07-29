International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/south-african-president-thanks-russia-for-offering-free-grain-supplies-1112236949.html
South African President Thanks Russia for Offering Free Grain Supplies
South African President Thanks Russia for Offering Free Grain Supplies
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - African countries are grateful for Russia's offer of free grain supplies, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at... 29.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-29T05:29+0000
2023-07-29T05:36+0000
world
russia
south africa
vladimir putin
cyril ramaphosa
black sea grain deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9a6221e13ee15486cd0dfc78f8f64a01.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the leaders of African countries in St. Petersburg on Friday. The talks were dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine. Ramaphosa said on Friday night that the main goal of African delegations was not to come to St. Petersburg to ask for free grain supplies from Russia, but African countries were nonetheless grateful for Russia’s offer to those in need. Putin said earlier at the Russia-Africa summit that Russia was going to supply grain to African countries on a commercial basis as well as free of charge. On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said on Friday that African countries were very satisfied with the results of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. Sputnik was an official media partner of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ex-austrian-fm-kneissl-hails-russia-africa-summit-as-outshining-eus-negative-approach-1112193876.html
russia
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_004690b23cafc8b7cbe034577c40d7ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-africa summit, south africa, black sea grain initiative, black sea grain deal, russia supplies grain for free to africa, russia's free grain supplies to africa
russia-africa summit, south africa, black sea grain initiative, black sea grain deal, russia supplies grain for free to africa, russia's free grain supplies to africa

South African President Thanks Russia for Offering Free Grain Supplies

05:29 GMT 29.07.2023 (Updated: 05:36 GMT 29.07.2023)
© AP PhotoA harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo)
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - African countries are grateful for Russia's offer of free grain supplies, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the Russia-Africa summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the leaders of African countries in St. Petersburg on Friday. The talks were dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine.
Ramaphosa said on Friday night that the main goal of African delegations was not to come to St. Petersburg to ask for free grain supplies from Russia, but African countries were nonetheless grateful for Russia’s offer to those in need.
Putin said earlier at the Russia-Africa summit that Russia was going to supply grain to African countries on a commercial basis as well as free of charge.
On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.
The Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
World
Ex-Austrian FM Kneissl Hails Russia-Africa Summit as Outshining EU's 'Negative Approach'
27 July, 19:01 GMT
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.
Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said on Friday that African countries were very satisfied with the results of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.
"We need to go further, we have capital, we are now exporting our raw materials, and then these transformed raw materials are returned to us and we buy them for a high price. We know that Russia can help us with this. [Russia] has demonstrated readiness and is already doing this in many countries... So I believe that we will succeed and we are very satisfied with the results of our meetings," Assoumani told reporters.
Sputnik was an official media partner of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала